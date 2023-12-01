Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on USD 1 bn sale of GCC Business by Aster DM Healthcare

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as advisor to Aster DM Healthcare Limited (Aster) on the USD 1 billion sale of its GCC business. At closing, the buyer will be held by a consortium of financial investors and the promoters of Aster.

The General Corporate, Intellectual Property and Competition Law Practices of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Anand Jayachandran, Partner; with support from Sonakshi Arora, Principal Associate; Sheetal S, Senior Associate; Rohit Maheshwary, Associate; and Kritika Dobhal, Associate.

The Team led by Arun Prabhu, Partner (Head - Technology and Telecom); with support from Arpita Sengupta, Senior Associate; and Kanav Khanna, Associate; advised on various intellectual property matters relating to the transaction, including to draft, negotiate and finalise a brand sharing and non-compete arrangement amongst the buyer and seller.

The Team led by Avaantika Kakkar, Partner (Head- Competition); with support from Aaditya Ranbir Sahgal, Associate; assisted with the competition law related advisory.

Reuben Chacko, Partner & Regional Co-head Markets Practice (South) provided strategic inputs and acted as the relationship partner for Aster DM.

Other advisors to the transaction included Baker McKenzie (acted as international legal counsel for seller); Credit Suisse (acted as investment banker for Aster) and Moelis (acted as investment banker for Aster).

The transaction was signed on 28th November 2023 and is expected to close by March 2024.

