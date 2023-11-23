Sponsored Content

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the Murugappa family on their family arrangement with the family branch of late M V Murugappan

Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel for the Murugappa family members in respect of their family arrangement with the family branch of late M V Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan).

The team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was led by L. Viswanathan, Partner & Chair - Finance, Projects & Insolvency, and Shaishavi Kadakia, Partner - Private Client and General Corporate Practice, with support from Radhika Parthasarathy, Associate, and Sachi Shah, Associate. Radhika Gaggar, Partner & Co-head - Private Client Practice, provided guidance on the matter.

A family arrangement was entered into between the members of the Murugappa family with the family branch of late M V Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan) to resolve the disputes and differences which had arisen post the demise of late M V Murugappan. The said family arrangement was recorded in a memorandum dated August 20, 2023. The Murugappa family members undertook the necessary actions to affect the family arrangement on November 1, 2023.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

