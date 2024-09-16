Danube Properties is all Set to Lure Indian Buyers with Launch of Two New Projects in Dubai

NewsVoir Dubai [UAE]/ New Delhi [India], September 16: Danube Properties, the UAE's fastest-growing private real estate developer, has unveiled two new ambitious projects 'BAYZ102' and 'Oasiz'. A towering 102-level skyscraper, Bayz102 will be the tallest in Danube's portfolio and further solidify Dubai's status as the City of Skyscrapers, alongside renowned landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Marina 101, and Princess Tower. The second project, Oasiz, aims to deliver affordable luxury, providing high-end living options at accessible prices. These projects are designed to meet the diverse needs of investors, offering a range from premium luxury properties to affordable luxury options. Bayz102 by Danube is poised to become a new icon in Dubai's skyline. Situated in the highly sought-after Business Bay area, this project embodies the essence of luxury and innovation. With panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline, this iconic development will feature around 1200 fully furnished units and rise to 102 levels, earning it the title of the tallest project in Danube's portfolio. One of the most groundbreaking features of Bayz102 is the integration of a helipad for sky taxis, also known as eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) vehicles. This futuristic mode of transportation is expected to revolutionize travel within the emirate, offering a swift and convenient alternative for both residents and visitors.

In addition to its residential offerings, Bayz102 will feature retail outlets and more than 40 world-class amenities designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. These amenities include a state-of-the-art health club, a swimming pool, a jogging track, a sports arena, a business center, a sky bar, BBQ Area, Table Tennis Room, Basketball Court, Wall Climbing, Bayz Outdoor Cinema and even on-call medical services.

With a signature 1% payment plan and 0% interest, units in both the projects start at just AED 6,990 per month. Speaking on the launch of Bayz102, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group shared, "Bayz102 by Danube represents a new era in luxury living. We are thrilled to introduce this project, which not only sets a new benchmark for high-rise living but also paves the way for the future of urban transportation in Dubai. As the city prepares to embrace sky taxis, we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, offering residents the convenience of cuttiedge mobility right at their doorstep."

Complementing the opulence of Bayz102, 'Oasiz' by Danube includes a range of living options, from studios to 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK apartments, along with retail outlets for residents' convenience. Located in the rapidly developing Dubai Silicon Oasis, Oasiz will span approximately 1 million square feet, comprising around 900 luxury units across two towers, Oasiz 1 and Oasiz 2.

Commenting on the choice of location for Oasiz, Sajan stated, "Dubai Silicon Oasis has seen a significant increase in demand due to its strategic location and the upcoming infrastructure developments, such as the Blue Line Metro extension. With the relocation of the airport to Dubai South and the growing popularity of communities along E311 and E611, we expect Oasiz to offer excellent returns for investors. The project aligns with our vision to provide affordable luxury that meets the evolving needs of Dubai's residents."

Oasiz is strategically positioned to appeal to affluent corporate executives and professionals working in the vicinity of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The towers will rise 37 floors and offer over 30+ amenities, ensuring a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Residents will enjoy easy access to the Dubai Metro's upcoming Blue Line, which will connect Dubai Silicon Oasis with other key communities, making it a prime location for both investors and end-users. The Oasiz project is scheduled for completion within 36 months, with delivery expected by December 2027.

Website:danubeproperties.com

Danube Properties has launched 31 projects, successfully delivering 16, with another 15 currently in various stages of construction. Each project showcases exceptional construction quality, state-of-the-art equipment, and top-tier home interior finishes. These projects include Pearlz, Jewelz, Wavez, Eleganz, Olivz, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Resortz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 3, Glitz 2, Glitz 1, and Dreamz. Our developments are designed to offer luxury at affordable prices, attracting significant interest from mid-income buyers and leading to many of our projects being completely sold out.

Since the inception, Danube Properties' ventures have achieved remarkable success. The combination of affordable pricing, flexible payment plans, strategic locations, and an array of modern amenities has made our properties highly desirable. Currently, Danube Properties holds an impressive book value with construction spanning over 25.5 million square feet. Our projects continue to set new standards in the real estate market, delivering exceptional value and quality to our customers.

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

