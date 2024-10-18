Deakin makes major announcements for Gujarat at GIFT City celebrations

PRNewswire Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 18: Deakin University, ranked in the top 1 per cent of global universities, proudly celebrates 30 years of transformative engagement in India with the strategic approach of of 'In India, with India, for India.' This milestone year began with the historic inauguration of Deakin's GIFT City Campus--the first international university branch campus in India. The initial cohort of students commenced classes in July and is now thriving in the dynamic environment of Gujarat International FT City, India's global hub for business and technology. As a pioneer in building impactful collaborations and advancing academic excellence, Deakin's engagement aligns closely with the objectives of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 - especially around developing a job-ready workforce for the ever-evolving workplace of the future. Looking ahead, Deakin aims to strengthen its strategic presence in Gujarat, driving regional development through strategic interventions with stakeholders across government, industry and academia.

The Cabinet Minister for Tribal Development and Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Government of Gujarat, Dr Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor inaugurated Deakin University's 30 Years of Impact in India celebrations in Gujarat on 17th October, 2024, at an international conclave titled 'Building an Innovative Ecosystem - GIFT City,' hosted by Deakin in partnership with Deloitte at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, Gandhinagar.

Expressing his deep appreciation for the efforts of Deakin University, the Cabinet Minister said, "Today, we also mark a very special occasion for Deakin University. I would like to congratulate Deakin on celebrating 30 years of engagement in India, and I am especially delighted that Gujarat has become a significant part of these celebrations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ian Martin and Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President of Deakin University and CEO, South Asia, for their outstanding leadership. The opportunities they are creating for students, particularly here in Gujarat, will play a vital role in shaping our future workforce and leaders.

Deakin University itself is a global powerhouse in higher education, consistently ranked among the top 1% of universities worldwide. It is known for its innovation in digital learning and its strong focus on employability, ensuring that its graduates are industry ready. As the first international university to set up a campus in India with the launch of its GIFT City campus in 2024, Deakin continues to make meaningful contributions to India's education and research landscape."

The conclave provided a platform for senior government officials, industry leaders, and academic experts to deliberate on a roadmap for next-generation industry-academia convergence, driving India's transformation. Other esteemed attendees included Paul Murphy, Consul-General, Australian Consulate-General (Mumbai); K Rajaraman, Chairperson, IFSCA; and Tapan Ray, Managing Director & Group CEO of GIFT City, alongside senior leaders from industry, academia, media, and the Deakin team.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, Dr David Halliwell, shared his sentiments and expressed, " I am immensely proud of Deakin University's 30-year engagement in India, which has been held up as an example for other international education providers.

The new Deakin University GIFT City campus will deepen our relationship with India and its people, bringing world-class education to those who need it, helping students realise the best future for themselves and their communities, and bolstering our engagement with one of the world's fastest-growing economies."

" We look forward to working with India to continue to shape a future of shared progress through education."

As part of the event, significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in the presence of the Chief Minister, signalling a strengthened commitment to fostering regional advancement through impactful partnerships. These MoUs will deepen Deakin's strategic engagement in Gujarat, aligning the university's expertise with the state's education, sports, and disaster resilience development priorities.

Deakin's Deputy Vice-Chancellor announced several new initiatives to support India's capacity-building efforts, research excellence, and international education; alongside extending the bilateral collaboration efforts to take on emergent global challenges:

* A commitment of AUD 1 million by Deakin University for strategic Impact Projects focusing on Higher Education, Sports, and Disaster Management in India.

* Disaster Resilience Management partnerships with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), and Humanitarian Aid International (HAI) to support India's disaster resilience framework.

* Sports Impact Projects:

* To foster collaborative development across four key areas; digitalisation in the sport industry, enhancing participation, performance, and leadership for Women, developing the Indian sport science workforce and future of sport administration.

* Sport impact project with the Government of Gujarat.

* Sport impact project with Dravid Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence and Go Sport Foundation.

* Sport Impact project with premier IPL Teams Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

* Education Impact Projects:

* Partnership with the National Institute of Educational Planning Administration (NIEPA).

* Partnership with the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat, focusing on teacher training initiatives through a pilot program for skilling 100 middle-year teachers

* Expanding Skilling Initiative in India: In collaboration with NSDC, Deakin's program has already impacted 2,500 learners, with a vision to transform 15 million lives through skilling initiatives.

* Research Advancements: Over AUD 14 million in research scholarships and 50 research fellowships allocated to key academic partners across India, in addition to 30 research fellowships awarded to students from the IIT Madras Research Academy.

* GIFT City Campus Growth: Deakin aims to expand its inaugural cohort to 500 students in the coming years along with executive development programs and short courses in partnership with IFSCA for holistic advancement of the regional landscape.

* Anjani Mashelkar Foundation Award: In partnership with the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation to award of INR 1 lakh for research aimed at promoting innovative solutions for the inclusion of marginalized communities and fostering societal advancement.

The celebrations in Gujarat concluded with a prestigious celebration at the Deakin University GIFT City Campus, led by Paul Murphy, Consul-General of the Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai, and K Rajaraman, Chairperson, IFSCA bringing together key stakeholders from government, academia, and industry in Gujarat, along with senior media personnel and the Deakin team. The event was a fitting tribute to Deakin's enduring legacy, with students from the inaugural batch of the GIFT City Campus adding vibrance through a series of cultural performances.

Expressing her thoughts on the occasion, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Deakin University's 30-year journey with India stands as a testament to the pivotal role we've played in strengthening the Australia-India partnership. Over the decades, Deakin has led the charge in building transformative collaborations, and setting new benchmarks in international education, research, and industry engagement. We've reimagined and revolutionised educational models to bring global opportunities to India.

Our GIFT City Campus is a reflection of Deakin's deep commitment and strategic interventions with stakeholders to enhance India's potential as a global knowledge powerhouse. It embodies the trust and synergy we've built with our partners, enabling us to successfully deliver a world-class, industry-focused education right here in India. We take immense pride in empowering Indian students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly globalising economy."

As Deakin celebrated this legacy at the GIFT City Campus, it reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the vast potential of knowledge partnerships to contribute to India's comprehensive progress and its rise as a global leader, driving regional advancement and shaping the future.

To learn more about the Deakin University GIFT City Campus please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. In India, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture. This year marks Deakin's 30 years of 'Impact in India', a celebration in tandem with Deakin's pioneering establishment of India's first international university branch campus.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

