Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Shreenath Paper Products is expected to be finalised today, Monday, March 3, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Shreenath Paper Products is expected to be finalised today, Monday, March 3, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, February 28, 2025, received a subdued response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.85 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status online by following these direct links:

Check Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Shreenath Paper Products IPO details

The SME offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 5.31 million equity shares, was priced at Rs 44 per share with a lot size of 3,000 shares. Shreenath Paper Products proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet incremental working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Shreenath Paper Products IPO grey market premium, listing estimate

In the grey market, Shreenath Paper Products' unlisted shares are trading at around Rs 47 per share on Monday, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. This reflects the grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3 per share, or 6.82 per cent against the IPO price.

Shares of Shreenath Paper Products are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a muted listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Shreenath Paper Products

Incorporated in 2011, Shreenath Paper Products provides supply chain solutions to industries using paper materials. It supplies various types of paper, including coated, food-grade, and adhesive papers, to industries such as FMCG, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The company operates primarily in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.