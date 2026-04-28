Deakin University Ranked #1 Emerging Foreign University Campus, Strengthens India's Skilling Push

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 28: Deakin University has been ranked the #1 Emerging High-Potential Foreign University India Campus at the Education World Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings 2026-27, reaffirming its leadership in delivering globally benchmarked, industry-aligned education in India.

As per the award declaration, Education World acknowledges Deakin for - "Providing world-class postgraduate degrees in business analytics and cyber security, bridging India's critical skills gap with globally benchmarked, industry-ready education."

This recognition underscores the strength of Deakin's postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security, designed to address India's most pressing and evolving skills needs. With a strong focus on academic excellence and real-world application, these programs are equipping learners with capabilities that are directly aligned to the demands of the digital economy.

Marking a bold step in the evolution of international education in India, Deakin's presence reflects a new model of transnational education, one that goes beyond traditional mobility to deliver global degrees within India, integrated with industry, research, and workforce needs. The initiative represents a strategic shift towards in-country delivery of world-class education, improving access while maintaining global standards.

Expressing her thoughts on the matter, Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "The establishment of Deakin University at GIFT City, India, marks a defining moment in India's education journey, bringing world-class international education closer to home. It reflects our commitment to the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, advancing the internationalisation of education and co-creating talent and capability that will contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047."

Through deep industry engagement, future-focused curriculum design, and a commitment to innovation-led learning, Deakin continues to play a pivotal role in building a globally competitive, job-ready talent pipeline for India.

More recently, the inaugural cohort from the Deakin University GIFT City campus has successfully graduated, with students securing competitive roles across leading domestic and global organisations. Notably, several graduates have also chosen to channel their skills into entrepreneurial ventures, reflecting the program's strong emphasis on innovation, industry relevance, and real-world impact.

Adding his thoughts, Dr Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, mentioned, "This milestone marks just the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative journey in shaping globally competitive talent from India. As industries evolve and boundaries become increasingly fluid, our focus remains on building future-ready capabilities and elevating talent to operate confidently on a global stage. The success of our first cohort reinforces our belief that India has the potential not just to participate in the global economy, but to lead it."

Admissions for the upcoming intake are now open, offering students the opportunity to access world-class international education right here in India. To learn more and apply, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus: Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of global universities, made history as the first international university to establish a branch campus in India, with operations at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Since welcoming its first cohort in July 2024, Deakin's campus has become a hub for academic excellence and industry-aligned learning. Currently, the campus offers two cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967447/Deakin_GIFT_City_Ranks_One.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)