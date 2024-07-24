Deeksharambh - Inauguration of MBA Batch 2024-26 at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) CMS Business School

PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Jain (Deemed-to-be University), CMS Business School, Bangalore is delighted to announce the highly anticipated inauguration of the MBA Batch 2024-26 with their ceremonial event, "Deeksharambh." This daylong event is scheduled for Thursday, 25th July 2024, at the Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts and promises to be a remarkable beginning to an inspiring academic journey. Student induction is a crucial phase in the academic journey, setting the tone for the years ahead. It provides students with the opportunity to acclimate to their new environment, understand the expectations and culture of their institution, and start building the networks that will support them throughout their studies. An effective induction program lays the foundation for academic success, personal growth, and professional development.

"Deeksharambh," derived from the Sanskrit word "Deeksha," signifies a profound initiation, symbolizing commitment and transformation. The word 'Arambh' means beginning. This inauguration marks more than just the start of an academic program; it represents a significant step in the students' journey towards excellence in business and management. It's a day filled with promise, where new horizons of knowledge and leadership are set to unfold.

The day's events will span three dynamic sessions, each crafted to engage, inspire, and prepare our MBA students for the exciting road ahead. From insightful addresses to interactive activities, each session will immerse our students in the vibrant, innovative, and ethical spirit of CMS Business School. This Student Induction program spans over 21 days, providing a comprehensive introduction to the academic and professional expectations of the MBA program.

Deeksharambh is a momentous occasion where ambition converges with opportunity, marking the beginning of a transformative journey to shape the future of business with creativity, integrity, and purpose. We invite you to join us in celebrating this significant milestone as we welcome the MBA Batch 2024-26 into our community. Be part of this momentous occasion, and witness the beginning of a transformative journey towards shaping the future of business with creativity, integrity, and purpose.

