Deepak Dhar's BANIJAY ASIA and Ravi Shastri's SPORTING BEYOND Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine CRICKETAINMENT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Deepak Dhar'sBanijay Asia (a joint venture between him and Banijay), and Ravi Shastri's Sporting Beyond (founded by Ravi Shastri and Jaiveer Panwar), today announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining the landscape of cricket entertainment through content and live events. This collaboration is set to explore innovative ways of merging cricket and entertainment (Cricketainment), creating engaging content that resonates across diverse platforms.

Announcing the development, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, commented, "This partnership is a pivotal step in reinforcing our newly established sports and live events vertical. Our ambition to dominate the sports content entertainment space has never been clearer. By merging Ravi's extensive cricket expertise with our innovative content creation capabilities, we aim to deliver unparalleled cricket entertainment experiences. This collaboration with Sporting Beyond will craft a new and unique narrative in cricket entertainment in India, and across the globe."

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Shastri, Founder & Director - Sporting Beyond, added, "My journey in sports and my passion for cricket has always been about pushing the boundaries. Partnering with Banijay Asia is a thrilling new chapter that allows us to blend cricket with entertainment in unique and exciting ways. We are excited to bring our experience to the table and together, aim to captivate the audiences like never before."

This partnership is in line with Banijay Asia's commitment to innovation in the entertainment sector and aligns seamlessly with Ravi Shastri's extensive expertise and respected standing in the cricket world. Together, they aim to set new benchmarks and deliver premium and tailored content for millions of cricket enthusiasts, across the globe. The collaboration further syncs in with Banijay's recent launch of Banijay Sports, underscoring its ambition to expand across the sportainment, documentary, and digital sectors through strategic partnerships, content investments, and M & A activities.

About Banijay Asia:

Launched in early 2018, as a Joint Venture between media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay and Deepak Dhar, Banijay Asia is today amongst the biggest players in entertainment - across screens, and across genres. Over the last few years, Banijay Asia has delivered mega-hit scripted adaptations like The Night Manager, Call My Agent Bollywood, The Trial (The Good Wife), Hostages, and Fall, and successful originals such as Dahan, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi, and Tribhanga amongst many others. The content studio's upcoming shows include Indian adaptations of Monk, House and Suits. On the non-scripted front, Banijay Asia is leading the genre with blockbuster titles like Temptation Island, The Kapil Sharma Show, MTV Roadies, The Voice, The Big Picture, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Case Toh Banta Hai and more.

About Sporting Beyond

Sporting Beyond is a sports management, marketing, consulting, and an advisory firm in the domain of sports. Sporting Beyond specialises in creating, marketing, acquiring, and building partnerships across all sports in India & Globally. The scope of services includes sports investment consulting, mergers and acquisitions, licensing advisory services, franchise and league development, athlete endorsements, engagements and representation, sports hospitality, live events, sponsorship strategy and activations. With Sporting Beyond's depth of knowledge and expertise in the sports business, its focus is on connecting brands to sport and to help them in building their businesses and meeting their marketing objectives.

Ravi Shastri and Jaiveer Panwar are the founders and directors of Sporting Beyond.

