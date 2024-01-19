Defsys Solutions Awarded as the Top Exporter by EEPC India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 19: Defsys, a leading Indian Defence Systems Integration Company, has been identified as the Top Exporter by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India in recognition of the outstanding Exports executed by the company. Defsys won the honours at the EEPC India's 51st Export Awards, which are organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Government of India), further emphasising the awards' authenticity.

Defsys was awarded the Gold Trophy for Top Exporter by the Chief Guest - Ajay Bhatt, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, who handed over the trophy to Sushant Gupta & Samar Bhargava of Defsys.

Speaking on the award win Samar Bhargava, Executive Director said, "We at Defsys are extremely proud of this award as this is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the Defsys family and we are proud of this momentous achievement. Going forward, we intend to amplify our exports further across key markets, which would further aid in boosting India's economy. Defsys is focussed on playing a vital role in India's growth engine and supporting our Prime Minister's vision of becoming the USD 5 trillion economy by 2025."

Since its inception 68 years ago, EEPC is India's premier trade and investment promotion organisation, EEPC India is backed by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. In its advisory role, EEPC India plays an active part in shaping government policies and serves as a vital link between India's engineering community and the government.

Defsys incepted in 2007, is a leading Indian Defence Systems Integration Company and a fastest growing Defence MSME and has executed over INR 2000 Crore exports over the last few years.

Established in 2007, Defsys has emerged as a beacon of excellence in exports. Our expertise lies in design, development, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and integrating sophisticated electronic, electro-mechanical systems and electro-optical systems. Notably, we are the proud indigenous manufacturer of various mission systems like the Laser Designation "Litening" Pods. Our portfolio includes the E/W Suite for Boeing Apache & Chinook helicopters. We are also a manufacturer of Pylons & Drop Tanks (Role Equipment) for RAFALE Aircraft of the Indian Air Force. We are a proud global supply chain partner for Dassault Aviation for these products.

Our Gurgaon infrastructure, a Centre of Excellence for Exports and "Make in India," is a state-of-the-art facility, including airborne test set up with thermal chambers, vibration chamber etc. Our recognitions being designated as a 3 STAR EXPORT HOUSE by DGFT and winning awards like "Best SEZ MSME" and "Excellence in R & D" highlight our unwavering commitment to international trade and innovation. With cutting-edge facilities in Gurgaon and Bangalore, Defsys continues to lead in providing defence and aerospace solutions, including integrated electronic systems, electro-optical payloads, and advanced electro-mechanical systems.

