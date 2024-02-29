Delhi Cricket Hub Beat Delhi Capitals to become Champions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 29: Match 31 of the Bodycare presents 2nd NC Bakshi Memorial T20 Cup was played at Essex Farms Cricket Club & Academy at Chhawla on 25th February 2024, between Delhi Cricket Hub and Delhi Capitals. Delhi Cricket Hub won the toss and elected to field in the final match of the tournament.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 197 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Kshitiz Sharma top scored with 57 runs off 42 balls. He was supported by Hrithik Shokeen who was not out at 46 run off 22 balls. For Delhi Cricket Hub, Mayank Arora took 3 wickets each for 35 runs in 4 overs.

In reply, Sombeer Sheokhand (72 runs off 31 balls), Rishab Drall (47 runs off 26 balls) and Aditya Kumar (42 runs off 26 balls), ensured that Delhi Cricket Hub reached 202/5 in just 18.4 overs and took home the winners trophy. Hrithik Shokeen took 3 wickets for 34 runs in 4 overs for Delhi Capitals.

Sombeer Sheokhand was adjudged as the Kimati Player of the Match. Harish Dagar was the Zee News Delhi NCR Haryana Most Active Player of the Match while Kshitij Sharma was the ABSS Sports Fighter of the Match. Yugal Saini was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament while Ankit Pratap Singh was the Player of the Tournament. Dhruv Singh was adjudged the Best Wicketkeeper and Mayank Arora was the Best Bowler.

2nd NC Bakshi Memorial T20 Cup was being organised by NC Bakshi Academy for Cricket Excellence (NCB ACE) to take forward the principles and learnings of its mentor and guide Prof. NC Bakshi. Bodycare Creations is the Title Sponsor for the second year in row. Zee News Delhi NCR Haryana is the Media Partner. Kimati Sports, ABSS Sports, Bonzo Peter's, Tatvam Resort Lansdowne are supporting the 2nd NC Bakshi Memorial T20 Cup.

