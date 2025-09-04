DES Pune University Invites Applications for M.Tech 2025 Admissions

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: DES Pune University (DES PU) has officially opened M.Tech admissions for the academic year 2025, offering two best-in-class specializations -- M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and M.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering. These programs are designed for graduates seeking to develop advanced technical expertise, establish strong research foundations, and pursue global career prospects.

With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning, real-time research exposure, and global collaborations, the M.Tech programs at DES PU are engineered to prepare students for the rapidly evolving demands of the tech industry and academia.

Program Overview

Both specializations reflect DES PU's commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and future-readiness. The M.Tech programs are structured to provide students with:

* Deep research engagement

* Practical, hands-on experience

* Exposure to international research and development practices

* A curriculum designed in collaboration with industry experts

* Mentorship from a highly qualified and experienced faculty team

These programs are enriched by strong industry linkages and international academic exposure, preparing students to take on advanced roles in engineering, innovation, and research.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

* A minimum of 50% aggregate marks in a four-year Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering branch from a UGC-approved university

(For candidates from Maharashtra's reserved categories: 45%)

* A positive score in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025, or PERA 2025

* If GATE or PERA is not given, then the student can appear for the entrance exam organized by the University (DES PU PCET 2025).

* Sponsored candidates must have 2 years of relevant work experience after graduation

* Additional eligibility as declared by competent authorities

Selection Criteria

Admissions will be offered based on:

* GATE score (2023-2025)

* Performance in DES PU PCET 2025 or PERA 2025

* Sponsored candidate applications

Industry-Centric and Research-Oriented Learning

What sets DES PU's M.Tech apart is its application-based curriculum that bridges the gap between academia and industry. Students receive opportunities to:

* Work on real-time projects

* Collaborate with leading tech companies

* Engage in international research programs

* Participate in tech-focused workshops and conferences

"Our M.Tech programs go beyond theoretical learning -- they are about transforming students into innovators, researchers, and industry leaders," said Dr. Prachi Joshi, Head of School, Engineering and Technology at DES Pune University. "We aim to provide an academic ecosystem that mirrors the technological challenges of tomorrow and prepares students to solve them today."

How to Apply

Applications for M.Tech 2025 admissions are now open. Interested candidates can apply online at https://despu.edu.in/. Seats are limited, and early applications are highly encouraged.

Important Dates:

* Application Deadline: 30th September 2025

* Entrance Exams: 4 September, 11 September, 18 September, 25 September 2025

* Course Commencement: 25th August 2025

About DES Pune University:

DES PU is a forward-thinking institution established by the Deccan Education Society, offering a blend of tradition and innovation through programs that shape future leaders in engineering, research, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the official website at: https://www.despu.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)