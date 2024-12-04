Design Upskilling Platform, AND Academy, Announces Second Chapter of Alumni-Learners' Meet and Convocation Fest - "AND Social: A Toast to Tomorrow"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 4: AND Academy, a one-of-its-kind design upskilling platform backed by the Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), New Delhi, will be hosting its second Alumni & Learners' Meet - AND Social: A Toast to Tomorrow on 14 Dec, from 11 am to 4 pm, in New Delhi. The academy's only in-person annual meet has been renewed for a second chapter and will include insightful speaker sessions by industry biggies, networking opportunities, a convocation ceremony, and wrap-up with lunch.

The event's keynote speaker, Shyam Attreya - UX Design Manager at Ernst & Young, will throw light on how designers can stay relevant in the ever-evolving field and offer insights into the varied working cultures that aspiring designers must prepare for. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the "Industry's Expectations from Early-Stage Design Professionals". The speaker lineup for this includes Mukhrit Bhatara - Creative Director at AICL Communications, Aditi Garg - Brand Architect & Owner of the Studio 'Knowingly', Amber Krishan - Co-founder at THEM Consulting, and Jumana Vadnagarwala - Chief Strategy Officer at Kalolwala & Associates Private Limited.

On the second chapter of AND Social, CEO and Co-founder, Dr. Jitin Chadha, said, "Following the massive success of our first-ever learner & alumni meet in Dec 2023, we were encouraged to renew it for a second time. The learners at AND Academy defy typicality, representing a diverse range of backgrounds and specializations. We have commerce graduates upskilling in interior design and former assurance associates undergoing training in graphic design. What unites them is their curiosity, passion for design, and a strong drive to invest in their personal growth. And, with this meet, we intend to bring them all under one roof for an enlightening and fun winter afternoon of networking and discussions."

AND Academy has also announced that admissions are now open for their next batch of learners for all their design courses in UI UX Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphic Design.

Backed by a decade of experience in design education, AND Academy was founded in 2022 and offers professional upskilling courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphics. Powered by live and interactive online classes, these courses combine an industry-relevant curriculum, expert mentorship, and practical training through project-based teaching to cater to the needs of graduates and working professionals from varied backgrounds. Course durations vary from 16 weeks to a year and focus on teaching learners to think like designers. The school steers away from pre-recorded lectures and the webinar mode of teaching, and instead recreates a studio-based learning atmosphere in the virtual space, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and affordability for learners. Since its inception, AND Academy has touched the lives of 450+ learners from all over India as well as other parts of the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)