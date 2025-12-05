DevInsights at 10: The Rise of India's Trusted Impact Assessment Firm

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: DevInsights, one of India's leading Independent Impact Assessment and Evidence Advisory firms, has completed a decade of shaping the country's development landscape through credible research, sector intelligence, and evidence-backed decision-making.

From its modest beginnings in 2015, DevInsights has grown into a trusted partner for governments, CSR leaders, foundations, and development agencies. In ten years, it has defined a unique position in the sector--advancing from conventional research to delivering strategic insight through advanced analytics, SROI-led evaluations, and innovative monitoring systems that strengthen real-world impact.

Since its inception, DevInsights has worked across sectors including education, public health, gender, livelihoods, youth development, climate-linked agriculture, and behaviour change communication. Its approach has consistently focused on converting programme spending into measurable, long-term social return, a philosophy reflected strongly in its flagship publications and large-scale evaluations .

Marking this milestone, the organisation launched the second edition of its widely referenced flagship CSR report, Beyond Profits: Trends and the Untapped Potential of CSR in India (Education Edition). The report provides deep insights into NEP 2020 alignment, regional disparities in CSR spending, the sector's shift toward outcome-oriented investments, and the growing emphasis on SROI frameworks, an approach DevInsights has championed in its own evaluation practice.

Mission, Vision & Values Driving the Next Decade

DevInsights reaffirmed its mission of becoming a credible source of evidence creation for effective decision-making in the social development sector, thereby contributing to improving lives. Equally important is its mission to create the leaders of tomorrow, nurturing young researchers and evaluators who bring wisdom and innovation into the development ecosystem.

Its vision is anchored in becoming "the most trusted partner in transforming social development through innovative research, reliable evidence, and empowered leaders, fostering sustainable change and enriching lives across communities."

Central to this vision are DevInsights' values:

* Strive for Excellence: Choosing excellence in every assignment, learning from setbacks, and emerging stronger.

* Collaboration & Co-Creation: Engaging partners, clients, and stakeholders in a shared journey toward sector impact.

* Integrity: Doing what is right and honouring every commitment.

* Respect: Valuing every individual and drawing strength from diversity.

* Flexibility: Placing client and partner success at the centre of every relationship.

The 10-year celebration was held through a series of engaging events including the release of Working Paper Series - Volume I, Alumni Speak sessions, fun games, a townhall, a community bhandara, cake cutting, and team-wide celebrations. The organisation also announced that several more thought-leadership releases and dialogues are planned over the coming days as part of the anniversary month.

Over the past decade, DevInsights has reached key institutional milestones--from publishing two editions of the Beyond Profits report and forging long-term evaluation partnerships with major CSR firms to securing empanelment with government agencies and private foundations. The organisation has also strengthened its knowledge ecosystem through collaborations with IIPH Gandhinagar, IIHMR Jaipur, and the Kautilya School of Public Policy, fostering deeper academic engagement and sector-wide learning

Speaking at the anniversary event, CEO Paresh Kumar expressed both pride and gratitude.

"Our journey of ten years is both a milestone and a reminder of the responsibility we carry. While we are proud to be a decade old, our hunger for growth has only strengthened," he said. He emphasised the organisation's foundational framework of 6 Ps; Purpose, People, Policy, Promotion of Work, Positioning, and Passion, which he described as the pillars that have shaped DevInsights' success and will continue to guide its next decade.

Kumar also highlighted a key marker of trust: more than 50% of DevInsights' clients today are repeat clients, a reflection of the organisation's commitment to quality, value creation, and long-standing partnerships. "This continued trust is both our pride and our responsibility. It reinforces our belief that integrity, consistency, and excellence build relationships that last," he added.

