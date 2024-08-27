Dhareshwar Vidya & Krida Pratisthan honored Sharad Pawar with Granth Tula on the occasion of Pratisthan's Silver Jubilee Year

VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: "People from prior generations took great pain for fetching the river of education to the rural folks. My mother Sharda Pawar was a member of the local board. Shankarrao More, the then chairman of the local board, called a meeting on education activities which was made mandatory for all members. I was only 6 days old at that time. My mother took me along with her to the meeting. So, I started school at the age of six days. At the very early stage of my life, my mother sowed the seed of educational leadership in me. That's why I have been able to contribute to many educational institutions," said Rajya Sabha MP and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the silver jubilee year of Dhareshwar Vidya and Krida Pratishthan, Dhayari.

Many prominent figures were present at this ceremony organized on the premises of the Pratishthan. It included Sopan alias Kakasaheb Chavan, founder of the Pratishthan and organizer of the event, Director Aniket Chavan, Senior leader Ulhas Pawar, Industrialist Vitthal Maniar, Ex-MP Ashok Mohol, MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Ex-Minister Balasaheb Shivarkar, Ex-MLA Kumar Gosavi, Chandrakant Mokate, Prashant Jagtap - City chief of NCP (SP), District President Jagannath Shewale, Principal Dr. Sudhakar Jadhwar, NCP Women President Swati Pokale, Nandusheth Chavan, Shrirang Chavan, Sachin Dodke, Bhimrao Chavan, Prabhawati Bhumkar, Navnath Parge, Ravindra Malvadkar, Dr. Sunil Jagtap, Naresh Mittal, Trimbak Mokashi, Dhananjay Benkar and other dignitaries. A souvenir of the activities of the institute and a video depicting a 25-year journey were released on the occasion.

Pawar said, "A few years ago, Dhayari was a rural region. With its inclusion in the municipal area, development was expected. As the picture changes, so do the people. However, Kaka Chavan has provided quality education to the poor children from this area by setting up an educational institution in Dhayari. Pune is the homeland of education and the city is known for its more than a hundred-year-old educational tradition. Students come from various cities to study in Pune. The field of education, which was limited to the city has expanded to the outskirts. The next generation of farmers was educated. Some of them donated their land to educational institutions. A knowledge center was established. Good educational institutions are also making a significant contribution in rural areas. They are creating new generations. Shankarrao More, Baburao Gholap, Mamasaheb Mohol, Vitthalrao Satav, Annasaheb Awate, and my mother Shardabai Pawar were also involved in expanding education in rural areas."

Pawar proudly confessed that he has been working as the president of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, as well as at several institutions in Pune and Mumbai. Seeing lakhs of students passing out from these educational institutions gives me immense pleasure, he said.

In the introductory address, Kakasaheb Chavan said, "Hon'ble Sharad Pawar has made valuable contributions to the social, cultural, educational, and sports sectors of Maharashtra. He is been working as the leader of the masses for the last six decades. In the last 25 years, Dhareshwar Vidya and Krida Pratishthan have emphasized the holistic development of education and the promotion of sports among children. Sharad Pawar is a dynamic University; hence books must be an inevitable part of his felicitation. So, we have arranged Granth Tula. All these books will be distributed to students in rural areas."

Ex-MP Ashok Mohol, Ulhas Pawar, and MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil also praised the contribution of Dhareshwar Vidya and Krida Pratishthan in their respective address. The event was hosted by Milind Kulkarni. Principal Dr. Sudhakar Jadhwar offered a Vote of thanks.

Books give us a vision for life: Pawar

Books are tools for learning that make our lives. The culture of reading needs to be promoted. Reading is learning. Books are an opportunity to learn about new things. Therefore, it is a matter of great pleasure that Dhareshwar Vidya and Krida Pratishthan have concluded their silver jubilee year with my Granth Tula. Sharad Pawar urged the young generation to construct their personality by reading more and more books.

