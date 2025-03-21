Dialysis, Transplants & Beyond: Experts at Manipal Hospital Hebbal Raise Awareness on Kidney Health

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: Nearly 10% of Indians suffer from some kind of kidney malfunction, making chronic kidney disease (CKD) a rising public health concern. It is concerning since a sizable portion of these instances develop into End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) every year, necessitating dialysis or a kidney transplant. Since kidney disorders are often asymptomatic in early stages, preventing complications and lessening the burden of kidney-related illnesses depend heavily on early detection and prompt care.

On World Kidney Day 2025, in alignment with this year's theme, 'Are Your Kidneys OK?', Manipal Hospital Hebbal hosted a Kidney Awareness Event. Renowned urologists and nephrologists from Manipal Hospital Hebbal, including Dr. Deepak Kumar Chithralli, Senior Consultant - Nephrologist and Transplant Physician; Dr. Kathulapali Krishna and Dr. Deepasharee G A, both Consultant Nephrologists; Dr. Vikram G D, Consultant - Urology and Andrology; and Dr. Vinay MH, Consultant - Urology, led the event with discussions focused on early detection, intervention, and advancements in kidney transplantation.

The first panel discussion emphasized the importance of early screening and intervention to prevent kidney disease. Dr. K Krishna highlighted the early warning signs, particularly for senior citizens. "Symptoms like persistent swelling in the feet, unexplained fatigue, or changes in urination patterns are often ignored. Regular screening is essential, especially for high-risk individuals," he emphasized. Dr. Krishna also stressed that diabetes and hypertension are the leading causes of kidney failure, and their effective management through medication, a balanced diet, and routine check-ups is crucial in reducing kidney damage. "It's a misconception that all CKD patients will eventually need dialysis or a transplant. Many cases can be managed well if detected early," he added.

Adding to this, Dr. Deepasharee G A addressed kidney transplantation myths and its feasibility for senior citizens. "Many people think that elderly people cannot get kidney transplants, yet age is not a barrier in and of itself. Compared to lifetime dialysis, a well-evaluated senior patient can have a higher quality of life after transplant," she said. She also dispelled myths surrounding kidney donation, telling people that they can lead healthy lives with just one kidney provided they drink plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and get regular checkups. Additionally, she warned against self-medication and overuse of painkillers, stating, "Over-the-counter pain medications, when taken excessively, can be extremely harmful to the kidneys. People should consult their doctor before taking any medication."

The second panel focused on kidney transplant eligibility, surgical advancements, and breaking myths surrounding the procedure. Dr. Vikram G D spoke in detail about advanced surgical techniques used in kidney transplants. He addressed concerns about eligibility, saying, "Most patients are hesitant to accept transplantation because of false information. Even individuals with diabetes and hypertension are showing better results because to contemporary surgical methods and improved post-transplant care." He also highlighted ongoing research in bio-engineered kidneys (artificial kidneys) and xenotransplantation (genetically modified animal-derived kidneys) that offer hope for patients awaiting transplants. "With the increasing demand for donor kidneys, scientific advancements in bioengineered kidneys and xenotransplantation could potentially transform the future of kidney transplantation," he noted.

On post-surgical care, Dr. Vinay M H emphasized, "The first year after transplant is crucial. Close monitoring, adherence to medications, and a healthy lifestyle ensure long-term graft survival. While there are risks, advancements in surgical techniques help in early detection and management, ensuring successful recovery for patients." He spoke about the shift towards minimally invasive procedures in kidney transplants, explaining, "Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries have revolutionized kidney transplants, offering faster recovery, less pain, and reduced hospital stay compared to traditional open surgeries."

Introduction of Nocturnal Dialysis at Manipal Hospital Hebbal

Another key highlight of the event was the introduction of Nocturnal Dialysis at Manipal Hospital Hebbal--a game-changer for patients undergoing regular dialysis. Dr. Deepak Kumar Chithralli explained its advantages, stating, "Unlike conventional dialysis, which lasts 4-5 hours during the day, nocturnal dialysis is conducted overnight for 6-8 hours while the patient sleeps. This longer duration improves waste removal, allows for better blood pressure control, and provides a more comfortable experience, enabling patients to lead a more normal daily routine."

With such initiatives, Manipal Hospital Hebbal continues to lead the way in kidney care, ensuring timely, accurate, and accessible treatment options for patients. The event concluded with an interactive Q & A session, where attendees engaged with doctors to gain valuable insights into kidney health and transplantation.

