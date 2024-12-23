Digii100 Summit Concludes 2nd Edition, Honoring Top 100 Higher Education Institutions Pioneering Digital Transformation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Digii, a Bengaluru-based leading SaaS company offering a mission-critical operating system for higher education institutions, successfully concluded the second edition of its flagship event, the Digii100 Summit. Held on December 14th, 2024, at the India Habitat Center, New Delhi, the summit brought together over 250 education and technology leaders including many policymakers and thought leaders. It celebrated the top 100 higher institutions that are leading the way in digital transformation.

This year's summit, themed "Unlocking Digital Excellence," focused on accelerating digital transformation across higher education institutions through power-packed panel discussions, immersive workshops, and masterclasses. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and supported by EPSI, Kalvium, Asian Institute of Design, and Spread, the event underscored the collective role of community and technology in shaping the future of education.

The summit commenced with an inaugural session graced by notable leaders:

* Prof. Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, Chairman - National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and ExecutiveCommittee of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)

* Shr. Robin Hibu, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police and Director General of Police, New Delhi

* Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Vice-Chancellor, Chatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaj University

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Digital India initiative has driven transformative change across sectors including higher education. India's flourishing startup ecosystem reflects the power of digital transformation in shaping a more inclusive future of education. The Digii100 Summit has facilitated key discussions on advancing digital transformation in higher education, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for sustainable, student-first solutions," remarked Prof. Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe.

One of the key moments of the summit was the launch of the Student Experience Framework by Digii and KPMG. This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance student-centric practices within HEIs by providing a clear, actionable roadmap for institutions to improve student engagement and learning outcomes. The framework was widely praised as a vital tool for building a more inclusive, student-focused education system in India.

This year, the Summit featured six dynamic panel discussions on topics like becoming student-first, taking the digital leap, the recipe for building digital institutions, path forward for digital excellence among others. Five roundtables provided in-depth insights, including AI for impact, change management, the power of SOPs and more. Attendees also engaged in masterclasses on key trends such as AI's impact on education and immersive technologies like AR and VR. Ponni Krishnamoorthy who represented Nokia's Bangalore 6G Research Center delivered a compelling keynote on how 6G technology will revolutionize education and beyond, offering a visionary glimpse into the future of technological advancements.

Speaking at the event, Hemant Sahal, Founder and CEO of Digii shared: "The Digii100 Summit is not just a recognition of the top 100 institutions--it is a platform for collaboration between the entire community and shared learning. By showcasing the success stories of these pioneer HEIs, we aim to inspire more institutions to embrace digital transformation and drive meaningful change in the Indian education sector"

The summit also featured best practices for technology implementation by institutions like Medhavi Skills University, Techno India University, and ISBR Business School. Shri Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director General of the Department of Telecommunications, praised the summit for promoting collaboration in digital transformation. The event's award ceremony, highlighted by a special appearance from Arjun Vajpai, the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest, delivered an inspiring message on resilience, ambition, and perseverance, underscoring the significance of overcoming challenges for holistic growth.

The summit concluded with a renewed commitment to empowering higher education institutions through the strategic use of technology, innovation, and collaborative community efforts.

About Digii:

Digii is a Bengaluru-based SaaS company offering Digiicampus, a comprehensive operating system purpose-built for higher education institutions. Digii empowers institutions to streamline mission-critical operations, enhance learning outcomes, elevate student satisfaction, and ensure regulatory compliance through the utilization of Digiicampus. The platform is actively used by 300,000+ students spanning 200+ higher education institutions globally. Read more at https://digiicampus.com/

Media Contact:

Vaishali

Vaishali.r@digiicampus.com

+91 98965 77256

