DigiLawyer Launches India's Most Affordable Legal Platform

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12: In India, thousands of individuals face legal problems every single day, issues that disturb their peace, disrupt their plans, and leave them feeling alone. The worst thing is not the legal process, but the powerlessness of not knowing where to turn, whom to believe, or how much it will cost. DigiLawyer was created to change this very story.

Our vision has always been simple: For every Indian, in every fear and every fight, there is DigiLawyer

DigiLawyer is India's first AI legal & Compliance platform, with services starting at ₹1, not as a marketing trick, but as a statement: legal assistance is a right of all. It does not matter whether one is handling a rental matter, a business registration, a tax or compliance issue, a consumer dispute, or a property concern; no one should be afraid of money.

Yes, people need lawyers for legal and document help. But they stay with them because they need comfort, mutual understanding, and someone who will be with them when life becomes a mess. DigiLawyer extends that support to every Indian. DigiLawyer has over 100+ network of lawyers, expert CAs and CS, and an AI-powered legal assistant that makes understanding the legal & compliance as simple as sending a message.

The platform provides 40+ legal, tax, and compliance services; some notable mentions are below:

* Drafting of an Agreement (Starting at ₹1)

* Notice Drafting (Starting at ₹9)

* One-on-One Legal Advice.

* Verification of Property Documents.

* Consumer Complaint Filing

* Registration and Compliance of the Company.

* E- Stamp & E-Sign Services (Home Delivery Available)

* GST & Tax Services (CA)

* Trademark & IP services (IP Lawyer)

DigiLawyer also came out with a really helpful product - Case Prism (Currently in beta)

This gives you a detailed list of actual court judgments based on a simple keyword search. You can look up issues such as "property disputes", "landlords not returning deposit", "unpaid salaries", or anything for that matter, and instantly see relevant case outcomes.

Once you use it, it seems like a must-have to everyone, especially if you are checking past decisions in similar court matters.

Sourabh Kapoor

Co-founder of DigiLawyer "When someone is in a problem, no one should be counting the rupees before seeking help. DigiLawyer stands for a simple promise that you will get support first, and money will never be the reason for you to stay silent."

DigiLawyer is all about creating a feeling of security, a place where even the smallest question is taken seriously, where individuals feel encouraged, empathized, and counselled when they need it most.

Media Contact: Sourabh Kapoor

justice@DigiLawyer.ai

https://digilawyer.ai/

