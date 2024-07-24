Digital Engineering Awards Launched by L & T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18

BusinessWire India Dallas [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: L & T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global digital engineering and R & D company, today announced the launch of the third annual Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. The Digital Engineering Awards recognize and celebrate global engineering excellence and innovation. Nominations are open to all product companies, manufacturers, and OEMs worldwide. Enterprises and their service providers are invited to submit nominations through September 23, 2024. Winners will be announced during a gala awards celebration on December 7, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.

The latest edition of the Digital Engineering Awards aims to build on the success of the program to date, including that of the 2023 program, which attracted 200-plus nominations from more than 100 leading organizations from around the world. Winners over the last two years include such blue-chip names as AT & T, BMW Group, Caterpillar Inc., Chevron, Delta Airlines, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Honeywell and Microsoft, among others.

For the 2024 program, enterprise award winners will be selected by a global panel of industry experts--including representatives from ISG--in 11 categories, comprising six team awards and five individual awards.

This year's awards are divided into two segments--Engineering The Change and Engineer At Heart--and spread across the 11 categories. Reflecting the recent dynamic shifts in technology and AI adoption, two new awards have been created: AI Champion (Innovator) of the Year and AI Impact of the Year.

The Awards will be presented at the December 7 gala ceremony in the following categories:

Engineering the Change Team Awards

* Digital Transformation of the Year

* Top Sustainability Initiative

* Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year

* Engineering Product of the Year

* Excellence in Value Realization

* AI Impact of the Year

Engineer at Heart Individual Awards

* The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader

* The Digital Engineer of the Year

* The Woman Engineer of the Year

* The Innovator of the Year

* AI Innovator of the Year

Click here to submit your nominations

https://www.digitalengineeringawards.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)