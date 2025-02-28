Dinesh Karthik, Shazi Ahmad, Dr. Rashid Khan Present at the Press Conference of (T10-STCL) T10 Super Tennis Cricket League in Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: The T10 Super Tennis Cricket League (T10-STCL) hosted a highly anticipated press conference in Mumbai, where cricketing legends Dinesh Karthik, joined Founder and CEO Shazia Ahmad and Dr. Rashid Khan Founder-CEO Significant Sports to discuss the upcoming league. The event, filled with excitement, revealed key details about the innovative tennis ball cricket tournament, which is set to begin in May 2025.

Shazi Ahmad, the driving force behind T10-STCL, emphasized the league's vision to create a platform for tennis ball cricketers and give them an opportunity to play at a professional level. "We aim to break boundaries and offer a space for players of all backgrounds to dream big," said Ahmad. The league will feature 10 teams and aim to attract players aged 13 and above.

Dinesh Karthik, Co-Founder of the league, shared their enthusiasm for being part of this unique initiative. "Tennis ball cricket has always been a part of our cricketing journey. We're excited to bring this format to a larger audience and give players a chance to shine," said Karthik, reflecting the spirit of the league.

"Cricket has been my life for over two decades, and I have experienced the raw emotions that come with every moment of the game. At Significant Sports, we believe in the power of the process rather than just the outcome. With this league, our focus is on creating a seamless and well-structured platform that makes it easier for individuals to register and chase their dreams," said Dr. Rashid Khan, Founder & CEO of Significant Sports.

The T10-STCL is set to revolutionize tennis ball cricket by offering a competitive platform and fostering talent from all corners of the country. With major cities involved and prominent figures backing the league, it promises to be a groundbreaking event in Indian sports.

