District 98 Hosts 'Campus to Corporate' Conclave in Jaipur to Bridge Industry-Academia Readiness Gap

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28: District 98 of Toastmasters International successfully hosted its landmark Campus to Corporate Conclave, bringing together industry leaders, academia, and emerging talent under one roof to address one critical question: "Where does the campus-to-corporate transition truly break down?"

Having worked closely with early talent, District 98 has consistently observed that while academic foundations are strong, translating this knowledge into workplace readiness remains a challenge. However, students actively involved in the Toastmasters ecosystem across Rajasthan campuses are breaking this pattern by continuously sharpening their presentation, communication, and leadership skills.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from leading institutions including SKIT Jaipur, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Jaipur Campus, Jaipur Engineering College and Research Centre (JECRC), UEM Jaipur, and ACM Student Chapter, Faculty of Computer Science and Applications, VGU Jaipur.

These institutions actively participated through their student leaders, marking their contribution as a significant step toward shaping a corporate-ready workforce.

Keynote & Distinguished Speakers

The conclave featured insightful sessions by industry and communication leaders, including keynote speaker Vineet Jain, who shared powerful perspectives on aligning student strengths with evolving corporate expectations.

Neha Bhatt, DTM, District Director, District 98, remarked:

"The future workforce is being shaped right now. When students gain communication confidence early, their transition to the corporate world becomes smoother, stronger, and significantly more impactful. Toastmasters at campuses are not just learning skills-they're learning how to lead."

Other notable speakers included District 98 Trio Leaders:

- Ashok Anand, Club Growth Director of District 98

Their combined insights helped attendees understand where theory meets real-world execution, and how organisations can nurture talent that is ready from Day One.

Purpose of the Conclave

The 'Campus to Corporate' initiative aims to:

- Bring corporates closer to young talent pools

- Create structured networking opportunities

- Bridge expectation vs. readiness gaps

- Empower students through communication, leadership, and a platform to express their potential

District 98 continues to run active Toastmasters programs across multiple Rajasthan campuses, ensuring students develop essential soft skills long before they step into professional environments.

About the Event

The conclave was designed as a space "Where talent meets the workplace."

Attendees participated in panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking segments with industry leaders.

The event also aligns with District 98's theme #Celebrating10YearsofSuccessfulYou, marking a decade of enabling individuals to become confident communicators and leaders.

About District 98

District 98 represents Toastmasters clubs across western and central India, dedicated to building speaking and leadership excellence among students and working professionals alike.

