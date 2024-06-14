Diverse, Equal and Inclusive Organisations Emerge Winners at Bombay Chamber's DEI Awards 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are crucial to company culture as they foster creativity, innovation, and new perspectives. Harnessing the power of DEI requires a systematic, concerted and collaborative industry effort, to open the conversation on solutions towards closing inclusion gaps in the country. The Bombay Chamber DEI Awards 2024 celebrated organisations that have innovatively made DEI part of their corporate DNA.

The winners of the second Bombay Chamber DEI Awards were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. With Deloitte as Knowledge Partners, the awards saw nominations from companies across six categories: DEI Champion Award, Award for Gender Equality Champion, LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Award, Disability Confidence and Inclusion Award, DEI Award for Best Program (Underrepresented DEI groups other than Gender, LGBTQIA+, and PwD), and a Special Award for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This year, the Chamber received a total of 129 nominations, a significant increase from the 81 nominations last year.

Welcoming the gathering, Sandeep Khosla, Director General of the Bombay Chamber, spoke about the Chamber's long and illustrious journey. Ritesh Tiwari, President of the Bombay Chamber and CFO of Hindustan Unilever Limited and Unilever South Asia, set the theme for the event, emphasising the strategic importance of DEI in all organisations. He also spoke about how DEI has been a learning journey, reflecting through the nominations in the awards, and that lessons can be learned from all the nominations.

The event featured a fireside chat on "DEI as a Strategic Business Lever" with Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and Meenakshi Priyam, Chairperson of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee at the Bombay Chamber and Group CHRO at udaan. Godrej emphasised, "Leadership is a privilege where you should not just deliver numbers and service customers, but you need to serve your organisation as well. Fulfillment and meaning come from serving others." She highlighted the importance of representation and shared stories illustrating this need, advocating for capable, passionate, and empathetic leadership, supported by Godrej's detailed DEI scorecard as evidence of their commitment.

The evening also saw a panel discussion on "DEI in Corporate India: The Roadmap," moderated by Nitin Razdan, Partner, Human Capital at Deloitte South Asia. The panel included Neera Saggi, the first woman President (2013-14) of the Bombay Chamber; Parimala Bhat, Founder & Chairperson of Snehankit Helpline; and Parmesh Shahani, Head of the Godrej DEI Lab. Shahani emphasised the importance of converting DEI intentions into actions through structural changes and continuous inclusivity efforts beyond token celebrations. Bhat discussed the severe challenges faced by marginalised communities in accessing healthcare, education, and employment, proposing practical solutions like mobile clinics, telemedicine, and corporate partnerships with hospitals, and advocating for societal awareness and support for people with disabilities. Saggi examined the progress of DEI in boardrooms, noting some advancements but emphasising the need for continuous assessment and psychologically safe workplaces. She called for corporate support systems and top leadership to champion diversity policies. Razdan explored the potential of AI in aiding marginalised groups, suggesting technology's pivotal role in advancing DEI. The panelists collectively highlighted the necessity for structural changes, consistent efforts, and corporate responsibility to create inclusive environments reflecting society's true diversity.

The second fireside chat on "Jury Reflection - Evolving DEI Journey in Corporate India" featured Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd., and Priyam. Chhatwal spoke about the jury's decision-making process and the challenges faced by 24/7 businesses such as hotels in ensuring a diverse workforce.

The winners of the Bombay Chamber DEI 2024 Awards were:

* Special Award for MSMEs

Winner: Shashi Natural and Organics Pvt Ltd

1st Runner-up: NICHEM Solutions.

2nd Runner-up: Juris Corp

* DEI Champion Award

Winner: InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo)

1st Runner-up: Godrej Properties Limited

2nd Runner-up: Shell India Markets Private Limited

2nd Runner-up: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

* Gender Equality Champion Award

Winner: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

1st Runner-up: Federal Bank

2nd Runner-up: Khaitan & Co.

* LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Award

Winner: Godrej Properties Limited

1st Runner-up: Deutsche Bank Group

1st Runner-up: Shell India Markets Private Limited

2nd Runner-up: Khaitan & Co.

* Disability Confidence and Inclusion Award

Winner: LTIMindtree Limited

1st Runner-up: Shell India Markets Private Limited

2nd Runner-up: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

* Best DEI Program Award

Winner: Standard Chartered Bank, India

1st Runner-up: Tata Communications Ltd

2nd Runner-up: TVS Motor Company

