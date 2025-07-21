Divine Blessings in Silver: MMTC-PAMP Launches 99.99%+ Silver Char Dham 20gm Coin Series Honouring India's Spiritual Compass

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 21: Honouring the cultural and spiritual significance of the Char Dham Yatra, MMTC- PAMP, India's only LBMA accredited Good Delivery Gold & Silver refiner and recognised as the purest precious metal brand in Asia and India, has launched a set of four (20 gram each) purest silver coins paying homage to India's most revered pilgrimage destinations - Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri, and Rameswaram.

Each 20-gram coin in this exclusive set is crafted from 99.99%+ purest silver, ensuring the highest purity standards while celebrating the architectural grandeur and spiritual significance of these four sacred sites. Additionally, each coin captures the unique mythological significance and distinct architectural essence of the respective pilgrimage site, making this collection a comprehensive tribute to India's spiritual geography.

Speaking about the launch of the Char Dham collection, Mr Samit Guha, Interim CEO and CFTO of MMTC- PAMP, said, "Our Char Dham collection is a uniquely crafted tribute to the four holiest pilgrimage sites of India, spread across four corners - Badrinath in the north, Dwarka in the west, Puri in the east, and Rameswaram in the south. Each of the four coins in this set celebrates one of the Char Dhams, capturing the spiritual, cultural significance, architectural marvel, and the beautiful landscape. Each piece in this collection tells a centuries-old story of devotion, connecting contemporary collectors with India's timeless spiritual heritage through the finest Swiss craftsmanship."

Embodying centuries of devotion and mythology, the colour-embossed Char Dham collection is more than just precious metals. These coins represent the spiritual journey, or yugas, of India, encompassing the Char Dham across the country, as espoused by the 8th-century Vedic scholar and philosopher Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

MMTC-PAMP's Char Dham Collection offers an exceptional value proposition for collectors who appreciate quality craftsmanship and purity. This collection is ideal for spiritual customers looking to celebrate the auspiciousness of these pilgrimage sites for religious occasions, festivals, and ceremonial celebrations. Furthermore, investors benefit from a precious metal investment that combines cultural and historical significance with Swiss-quality manufacturing, ensuring premium collectable status and potential appreciation due to limited availability and deep thematic relevance.

The Char Dham pilgrimage is considered a spiritual journey, cleansing the soul and deepening connection with the divine. The Char Dham collection by MMTC-PAMP is a tribute to this sentiment offering the purest silver with a commitment to showcase India's deep rooted cultural, civilizational values and celebrating the test of endurance and faith through these coins.

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ (99.99%+) the purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment. MMTC-PAMP products are available at their exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP's own website, www.mmtcpamp.com/shop.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 99.99%+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)