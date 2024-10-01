DPIFF Awards 2025 announced 'Acer' as the official 'Powered By Partner'

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: India's rich cinematic heritage is set to be celebrated once again at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, as the 2025 edition proudly announces Acer as its 'Powered By' partner. Renowned for its exceptional range of laptops, desktops, monitors, consumer electronics, and appliances, Acer's cuttiedge technological expertise will be pivotal in this prestigious celebration of the Film and Entertainment Industry. The most anticipated ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, will take place on February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the presence of celebrities, media personnel, government delegates and heavyweights from the industry. This momentous occasion celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cinema commemorating the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji - The Father of Indian Cinema. The evening will be an opulent celebration of extraordinary accomplishments in cinema, saluting the unwavering dedication and hard work of 2024. This grand occasion will unite the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity under one illustrious roof.

Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said "Continuing the 'Powered By Partner' position for the second year with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 is a testament to Acer's commitment to empowering creativity through technology. We are proud to be part of a platform that celebrates the power of storytelling and the innovative spirit of India's entertainment industry. Our goal has always been to provide cuttiedge tools that inspire creators to bring their visions to life, and this partnership continues to reflect our dedication to supporting the arts and pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

The continued partnership between Acer and DPIFF in 2025 represents a profound convergence, merging cuttiedge technology with the art of storytelling to honour and elevate creativity and excellence within the cinematic realm.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India, commented on the association, stating, "It is with great pride that we renew our esteemed partnership with Acer for the second term at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. This continued collaboration underscores our mutual dedication to fostering excellence within the cinematic realm. Acer's pioneering technology has been instrumental in amplifying the festival's impact, and we eagerly anticipate the next chapter of our alliance. Their unwavering support not only elevates the festival's prestige but also enriches the creative journey, celebrating the art of cinema in its finest form".

Recently, the IT and technology solutions giant Acer Group has announced the entry of Acerpure in India. Acer is looking to venture into the home electronics market, with plans in the pipeline to manufacture and export appliances such as Television, water and air purifiers, vacuum cleaners and more from India. Acer's commitment to innovation and DPIFF's mission to celebrate the pioneers of Indian cinema dovetail seamlessly in this association. From high-performance laptops with impeccable display quality to powerful desktops engineered for intensive video editing, Acer's solutions promise to enhance the efficiency and productivity of individuals across the spectrum of creative disciplines. DPIFF, with Acer's support, will continue to foster creativity and innovation by offering filmmakers and content creators the resources they need to excel in the digital age.

The 2025 ceremony features the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema'. This theme honours the lasting impact of Indian films on global cinema, highlighting both their historical significance and contemporary relevance. It celebrates the worldwide recognition of Indian cinema and its contributions to the enrichment of international film culture. The platform aspires to harmonize both technical and mainstream accolades, ensuring that recognition is solely based on contributions to cinema. From illustrious megastars to emerging filmmakers, every individual will be honoured under one unified emblem.

ABOUT ACER

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software, and services will fuse to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

ABOUT DADASAHEB PHALKE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke - The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India's only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

Official Announcement Source: https://dpiff.in/news-acer/

