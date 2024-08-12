Dr. Amit Chakraborty Expands Global Footprint with Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers in Nagpur and Dubai

SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Dr. Amit Chakraborty, a leading head and neck cancer surgical oncologist, has announced the expansion of his cancer care services with the opening of new centers in Nagpur and Dubai. This strategic expansion aims to enhance global access to advanced cancer treatment, offering state-of-the-art medical care to a broader patient base. The new centers in Nagpur and Dubai are equipped with cutting-edge technology and are designed to provide specialized treatment for head and neck cancers, including oral cancer, parotid cancer surgery, tongue cancer, thyroid cancer, laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancer and buccal mucosa cancer. These facilities will also offer advanced surgical interventions such as mandibular reconstruction and parotid surgery. By establishing these centers, Dr. Chakraborty aims to set a new benchmark in cancer care, ensuring that patients receive top-notch medical treatment and support.

The expansion is a significant step in Dr. Chakraborty's mission to improve cancer care accessibility and outcomes. Each center is designed to provide comprehensive care, from early diagnosis and screening to personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. The facilities will also offer supportive care services, including psychological counseling, to help patients and their families navigate the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

In addition to offering advanced treatment options, the new centers will focus on cancer prevention and early detection. By employing the latest diagnostic tools, the centers aim to detect cancers at an early stage, improving treatment outcomes and survival rates. The integration of advanced technology, such as robotic surgery, allows for precision and minimally invasive procedures, reducing recovery times and enhancing patient comfort.

With this expansion, Dr. Chakraborty's practice now spans Mumbai, Nagpur, and Dubai, reinforcing his commitment to providing high-quality cancer care on a global scale. The new centers are poised to become leading hubs for cancer treatment in their respective regions, offering patients access to world-class medical care.

For more information about the services offered at these new centers or to schedule an appointment, visit www.dramitchakraborty.com or call 8657717988.

Locations:

- Mumbai: SSO Hospital, Silver Point, 6th Floor, Specialty Surgical Oncology Hospital and Research Centre, Lal Bahadur Shastri Rd, Kasturi Park, Maneklal Estate, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086.

- Nagpur: SSO Sankara Hospital, Nagpur.

- Dubai: Dubai London Hospital and Medic Medical Centre.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)