Dr. Arpit Bansal Brings a Surgeon's Perspective to Longevity at The Longevity Summit India 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: The conversation around longevity took a broader turn at The Longevity Summit India 2026, where Dr. Arpit Bansal, popularly known as the Aquaman MD, surgeon, gut health specialist and Chief Scientific Curator & Scientific Chair of the summit, brought his perspective on what it means to live not just longer, but healthier and better.

Held on August 15th-16th at Fairmont Mumbai, The Longevity Summit India 2026 brought together 500+ delegates and 40+ voices from medicine, regenerative science, wellness, human performance, technology and entrepreneurship. At the centre of this multidisciplinary conversation was Dr. Arpit Bansal's belief that longevity cannot be viewed through a single lens.

With more than 16 years of surgical experience, Dr. Arpit Bansal has spent much of his professional life understanding the human body through disease, surgery, recovery and healing. His experience as an advanced laparoscopic and surgical oncology specialist has gradually expanded his interest towards prevention, gut health, human performance and longevity.

For Dr. Arpit Bansal, this evolution is about asking a larger question: what can people do before illness becomes the defining part of their health journey?

"Longevity is not simply about adding years to life. It is about understanding the interconnected factors that influence how those years are lived," says Dr. Arpit Bansal.

This interconnected approach is also reflected in Dr. Arpit Bansal's Blue Mind philosophy and his exploration of underwater meditation. Through water, stillness and breath awareness, he explores the deeper connection between the mind, body and environment, making underwater meditation a distinctive part of his broader approach to wellbeing and longevity.

At The Longevity Summit India 2026, Dr. Arpit Bansal helped bring these different dimensions of health into one conversation. The summit explored how medicine, nutrition, regenerative science, lifestyle, mental wellbeing, technology, and human performance could collectively influence the future of healthy ageing.

For Dr. Arpit Bansal, the growing interest in longevity also reflects a larger shift in healthcare, from treating problems after they emerge to understanding how health can be supported much earlier.

"The future of healthcare cannot only be about treating disease after it appears. We also need to understand the systems that help people remain healthier, more resilient and capable for longer," adds Dr. Arpit Bansal.

The summit's wider ecosystem, hosted at Fairmont Mumbai, included partners and experiences such as La Florence and AIWO, contributing to the broader conversation around holistic wellbeing and the evolving longevity landscape.

For Dr. Arpit Bansal, the takeaway from the summit is that longevity is not about a single treatment, supplement, or intervention. It is an evolving field that brings together multiple aspects of human health, from the gut and brain to physical performance, emotional wellbeing and lifestyle.

Through his work as a surgeon, gut health specialist, and longevity advocate, Dr. Arpit Bansal continues to explore this intersection between treating disease and building healthier lives, adding a clinical and experiential perspective to India's growing longevity conversation.

ABOUT THE LONGEVITY SUMMIT INDIA 2026

The Longevity Summit India 2026, themed "One Life. Five Bodies. Five Frequencies," was held on August 15th-16th, 2026, at Fairmont Mumbai. The summit brought together experts across medicine, science, longevity, wellness, technology, and human performance, with Dr. Arpit Bansal serving as Chief Scientific Curator and Scientific Chair.

Please visit the link: https://www.instagram.com/drarpitbansal

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