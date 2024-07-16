Dr Basant Goel to Receive Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran at the International Excellence Awards Ceremony in London

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 16: Dr Basant Goel has been invited to be felicitated with the prestigious "Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran" at the International Excellence Awards 2024. The ceremony, organized by the World Book of Records (WBR), will take place on 18 July 2024 at the Churchill Room, House of Commons (British Parliament), Palace of Westminster, London.

The WBR is an international organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting exceptional achievements across various domains. It honors individuals and institutions that have significantly benefitted humanity and society.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the invitation from the World Book of Records. Recognition like this encourages me to work more for society and humanity. I look forward to attending the ceremony and sharing this moment with esteemed guests and dignitaries," said Dr Basant Goel, Chief of Goel Medicos and Director of ANT PharmaceuticalsPrivate Limited.

This award highlights Dr. Goel's contributions to the field of pharmacy and societal welfare. His notable initiatives include organizing a mass wedding for 51 economically disadvantaged couples, an event that earned a place in the "London Books of Record." Along with this award, he was also honored with the "Best Pharmacy in the World" award, presented by acclaimed film actress Hema Malini in the presence of 20 cabinet ministers and 50 BJP parliament members.

Dr Goel is the chairman of Mission Sarvarth SevaFoundation, which helps society and promotes humanitarian efforts. Every year, he organizes blood donation camps. Last year, the foundation set records in the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and London Book of Records for the most blood donations in 24 hours. In current year 2024, on 06th of July 2024, he devoted his Birthday to the nation, & organise a mega blood camp in which 2962 units of Blood is collected & break his own previous record & set a record in Asia Book of Records, INDIA book of Records, London Book of Record & World records Union, U.S.A (Guinness World Records)

Dr Basant holds a Doctorate of Philosophy & Doctor of Health Science from Royal American University, U.S.A & Doctorate in Pharmacy from American East Coast University, USA. His leadership and commitment to social welfare have made significant impacts both in India and worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)