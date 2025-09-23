Dr. David V. Rajan Honoured as 'Best Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year 2025' at ET Healthworld Healthcare Awards 2025

PRNewswire

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: Dr. David V. Rajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre, Coimbatore, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Best Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year' title at the 5th Edition of the ET Healthworld Healthcare Awards 2025, held recently at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

The award was received on behalf of Dr. Rajan by Mr. Sudanand Rajan, Director, Ortho-One, from Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Digital Health Innovator and Grand Jury Member of the ET Healthworld Healthcare Awards 2025 event.

The recognition marks yet another landmark achievement for Coimbatore-based Ortho-One, celebrating Dr. Rajan's five decades of pioneering work in orthopaedics.

Widely regarded as a trailblazer in arthroscopy, joint preservation and sports medicine, Dr. Rajan has played a transformative role in shaping orthopaedic care in India while he continues to mentor young surgeons, and foster innovation and excellence.

Speaking on the award, Dr. Rajan said: "The award further strengthens Ortho-One's standing as one of the premier institutions in orthopaedics and serves as an inspiration to our team to continue with their path-breaking work in orthopaedics."

Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre has emerged as a trusted name for patients seeking advanced orthopaedic treatment. It is well known for providing care that is ethical and compassionate. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation, the centre continues to improve patient care and deliver superior clinical outcomes.

About Ortho-One

Envisaging the need for specialized orthopaedic care, Ortho-One was founded in 2007 by Dr. David V Rajan. Our primary focus is to provide exclusive service in the sub-specialties of arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement surgery, spine surgery, orthopaedic sports medicine, foot and ankle surgery, etc. Ortho-One successfully carries out many knee and shoulder surgeries every day. We have skilled, fellowship-trained, and committed surgeons on board to deliver quality care to all our patients. Our orthopaedic surgeons are further confined to the aforementioned sub-specialties to ensure high-quality surgical procedures as borne testimony by our surgical success and post-op testimonies galore. Our doctors practice only one or two sub-specialties. It is immensely satisfying to witness our patients resume their former levels of fitness and vigor.

Our services are provided at a reasonable cost. We take special care of athletes through education, physical medicine modalities, and surgical treatment. With our latest equipments, physiotherapy services, gym, and comfortable ambiance, Ortho-One has become a trusted orthopaedic health care centre in South India.

