Dr. Janak Thacker, Chairman of Lalkar Group Conferred with Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and Taxation by California Public University

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Dr. Janak Thacker, an accomplished Finance Professional and visionary leader, has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and Taxation by California Public University. This recognition comes after dedicating over five decades to the Finance Industry, where he has pioneered innovative services in tax advisory, corporate finance, legal and secretarial services, and real estate advisory.

Dr. Janak Thacker's international experience as promoter & Chairman of Lalkar Securities Private Limited (Lalkar Group) having five decades of rich & illustrious career in various other positions, specializing in financial and business consulting, corporate capital raise, mergers and acquisitions along with project management, has played a significant role in fundraising initiatives, contributing to approximately a billion USD in funding.

With 5 decades of experience in retail, corporate finance, Dr. Janak Thacker is a seasoned business leader and a wealth management expert. As a Senior veteran business leader with core expertise in the financial sector, Dr. Janak Thacker has been serving high-net-worth clients achieve their financial goals and grow their wealth. Dr. Janak Thacker has a proven track record of success in strategic planning, business growth, and management, as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills & passionate about delivering financial excellence and prosperity to the stakeholders.

As the chairman of Lalkar Securities Private Limited, Dr. Janak Thacker oversees a diverse portfolio of businesses, including private banking, retail banking, wealth management, cards, mortgages, personal lending, asset management, and insurance. Dr. Janak Thacker delivers exceptional value to the customers, stakeholders, and communities through innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence. Dr. Janak Thacker has a proven track record of leading high-growth businesses, managing complex risk environments, and driving strategic change initiatives. Dr. Janak Thacker has extensive market knowledge and experience across several countries in the region, as well as board governance exposure. Dr. Janak Thacker is passionate about building diverse and inclusive teams, fostering a culture of collaboration and learning, and developing the next generation of leaders.

With his core competencies in business strategy, negotiation, viability, and customer relationship management, Dr. Thacker has a logical and creative approach to problem-solving that brings solutions to the fore and results in outcomes. He has been instrumental in launching and supporting over 300 IT startups and managing a team of over 1000 people in his previous ventures.

Dr. Thacker's mission is to share his business wisdom and strategy with aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders. His current focus is on providing strategic advisory for business transformation, helping entrepreneurs build and sustain successful ventures.

Lalkar Group, founded in the 1980s, came into being amidst two entrepreneurial individuals, Chimanlal Purshottamdas Thacker and Janak Chimanlal Thacker as a single exchange broker to service clients' needs. The many years of experience has shaped up Lalkar into an intently client-focused and a value-added financial service provider. Presently having memberships of all the premier exchanges of the country and a network of 100 plus locations, we are a promising financial services provider reputed for our ability to truly perceive clients need and fulfill them.

Lalkar Group has an entrepreneurial eco-system and is focused on aligning its interests with those of their clients. Lalkar is a professionally managed, quality focused and customer centric ISO certified organization and its strength lies in the strong domain knowledge in the financial space. Constantly going beyond deliverables, Lalkar Group sustain value addition to clients with support from cutting-edge technological platforms developed or outsourced from leaders in the industry. Lalkar is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a wide presence at over 100 locations all over India. These numbers reflect trust, commitment and value that Lalkar shares with its 35,000 plus customer base.

