Dr. Zubin Mehta Performs Region's First Robotic Total Hip Replacement Surgery

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) / Chandigarh [India], February 27: In a landmark achievement for regional healthcare, Dr. Zubin Mehta has successfully performed the region's first Robotic Total Hip Replacement surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, marking a transformative milestone in advanced orthopaedic care.

This historic breakthrough has introduced world-class and advanced robotic hip joint replacement technology to patients in Mohali, Chandigarh and surrounding regions.

About Robotic Total Hip Replacement

Robotic-assisted hip replacement uses advanced 3D digital planning before surgery and robotic-guided precision during the procedure. The robotic arm assists the surgeon in executing the surgical plan with millimeter-level accuracy while the surgeon retains complete control.

- Higher implant positioning accuracy

- Better joint alignment and balance

- Reduced blood loss

- Less post-operative pain

- Faster recovery and rehabilitation

- Improved long-term implant durability

About Dr. Zubin Mehta

Dr. Zubin Mehta is a British & Canadian Fellowship trained Orthopaedic Surgeon with more than 10 years of clinical experience. He practises at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and specialises in Hip and Knee joint replacements, trauma surgeries & sports medicine.

Key Credentials:

- MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics)

- International surgeons training program, RCS (England)

- Fellowship in Hip & Knee Replacement, Dalhousie University (Canada)

- Over 10 years of clinical experience

- Certified Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon

He is known for his patient-centric approach, clear communication, and precision-driven surgical expertise.

Patient Testimonial

Fayaz Naik, who recently underwent robotic hip replacement surgery under Dr. Mehta's care, shared his experience:

"Before the surgery, I was suffering from constant pain, restricted movement, and emotional stress. Even simple daily activities had become extremely difficult. From the very first consultation, Dr. Mehta made me feel safe and confident. He explained everything clearly and guided me with honesty and compassion. The surgery was exceptionally successful. Thanks to robotic precision and Dr. Mehta's expertise, I experienced minimal pain and a smooth recovery. My mobility improved remarkably, and I truly feel I have been given a new life."

A Major Step Forward for Regional Healthcare

With this milestone, Mohali and Chandigarh enter a new era of precision-driven orthopaedic excellence. The patient is recovering well, demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of robotic-assisted joint replacement.

World-class hip replacement surgery is now available locally under the expertise of Dr. Zubin Mehta, Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon. Website: https://drzubinortho.com/ | Contact: +91 79735-06344

Media Contact

Digifame Media

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)