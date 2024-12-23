DSCI collaborates with Privy to launch PriView, a DPDP-focused privacy notice generator

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has partnered with Privy by IDfy to launch PriView, a free-to-use tool that generates privacy notices for companies. It simplifies the process of generating and customizing clear and privacy-compliant notices.

Currently, drafting of privacy notices is challenging for small to medium companies. These companies lack the legal resources to study regulation, provide clarity on the format and provide purpose-specific descriptions for the data being collected. Global tools for privacy and data protection compliance often do not account for India-specific requirements.

With PriView, DSCI and Privy have taken a proactive step to help the industry navigate the evolving data protection compliances. The tool is intuitive, simple, and more importantly free-to-use. It takes a simple input on the name, industry, and the purpose for which a notice is required. In return, it produces a privacy notice that is customized to the specific requirement. This resolves a significant gap in practice, given the granular consent requirements under the DPDP Act.https://priview.idfy.com/notice-generator

The DPDP Act was passed in 2023 to empower Indian citizens with rights over the use of their personal data. With this upgrade, operating without privacy governance controls can harm the reputation of an organization. Safeguarding the rights and private data of digital end-users is thus a priority.

PriView is brought to you by Privy, India's first suite of data privacy solutions. Privy is an initiative by the IDfy group, Asia's leading Integrated Identity Platform. Privy is committed to helping organizations across industries achieve full compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act).

Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI said: "After the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, India's SMEs, startups, and non-digital native companies will now be navigating the nuances of data protection compliance. DSCI, as an industry body, found it to be imperative to make available tools and resources to assist organisations in this complex journey. This privacy notice generator will help achieve a dual objective: first, it will facilitate businesses' privacy maturity and awareness, and, second, it can ensure that end consumers provide meaningful consent for digital products and services. I welcome this collaboration with Privy on developing this essential tool for the industry."

Ashok Hariharan, CEO & Co-founder, IDfy said: "The launch of PriView with DSCI marks a milestone in India's Trust and Privacy journey. As the DPDP Act reshapes the landscape, PriView shall empower businesses and individuals to go beyond compliance and build lasting trust. At Privy, we're proud to play a role in India's leap into a new era of digital privacy and data protection."

The DPDP Act 2023 focuses on the provision of notices in multiple languages, consent artifacts, and intersections with existing sectoral regulations.

This partnership between DSCI and Privy aims to solve this problem. PriView streamlines issuing customized notices for obtaining user consent across various touchpoints. In summary, adhering to regulatory requirements and maintaining customer trust both receive a significant boost.

Product link: https://priview.idfy.com/notice-generator

About Privy:

Privy is India's first suite of DPDP solutions brought to you by IDfy. The Privy suite offers instant compliance checks, monitoring of digital journeys, personal-data discovery, consent governance (from collection to deletion), and Data Protection Officer dashboards for privacy management controls.

With Privy, you can confidently navigate the complexities of data privacy and protection, ensuring your organization is fully compliant and building trust with your users. For more information, contact: https://www.privyone.com/

About IDfy

IDfy is an Integrated Identity Platform offering products and solutions for KYC, KYB, Background Verifications, Fraud and Risk Mitigation, Digital Onboarding and Digital Privacy. We establish trust while delivering a frictionless experience for you, your employees, customers and partners. Only IDfy combines enterprise-grade technology with business understanding and has the widest breadth of offerings in the industry. With more than 13 years of experience and 2 million verifications per day, we are pioneers in this industry.

About DSCI

DSCI is a leading think tank and industry association focused on data protection, cybersecurity, and privacy. Our mission is to promote a safer cyberspace by establishing standards, best practices, and initiatives in these areas. We work closely with governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders for policy advocacy and capacity building. Through research, training, and outreach programs, including events and certifications, we aim to strengthen India's presence in the global cybersecurity landscape and cultivate a robust security culture.

For more information, contact: https://www.dsci.in/

