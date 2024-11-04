DU's Gwyer Hall Canteen Goes Green With Vertical Gardens by Smiling Tree's Aarav and Alina Kwatra

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: In an inspiring new project to beautify and green up Delhi University's campus, Smiling Tree, a leading environmental organization, has designed two vertical gardens made of recycled used plastic bottles for the Gwyer Hall Canteen, University of Delhi.

The vertical gardens were developed with the assistance of Aarav Kwatra and Alina Kwatra, students of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi. Aarav is a talented young badminton player and environmental enthusiast. His hands-on involvement adds a youthful and passionate perspective to the design, aligning with Smiling Tree's goal of involving local talent in green initiatives. He was supported by his colleagues and volunteers at Smiling Tree, Alina Kwatra, and Vanshika Aggarwal. Aarav & Alina have occasionally been volunteering for green endeavours and community service programs.

Gwyer Hall is DU's oldest and most prestigious men's hostel, which mainly hosts post-graduates and research scholars. This vintage canteen is a small world in itself and is a source of pride for Gwyer Hall. It has been managed by Pandit Ji over the last few decades, serving endless food at one of the most exotic locations at Delhi University. This project, led by the young green warriors, brings together a unique blend of sustainable design and community-driven green initiatives to enhance the canteen's aesthetic and environmental impact.

Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, founder of Smiling Tree, said, "The Gwyer Hall project is about much more than just greenery. It's a symbol of Smiling Tree's ongoing commitment to creating sustainable, beautiful spaces within our educational institutions. By incorporating a vertical garden made out of recycled used plastic bottles at this popular student hub, we're not only reducing our carbon footprint but also inspiring students to think green."

This endeavour marks another successful venture for Smiling Tree, known for its green projects across Delhi, including vertical gardens installed in collaboration with the Delhi Police. The Gwyer Hall initiative reflects Smiling Tree's commitment to sustainability, showcasing how small green steps can collectively lead to a significant environmental impact.

Smiling Tree is an environmental organization dedicated to green living, reforestation, and sustainable practices across Delhi and India. Founded by Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, Smiling Tree works on various projects to foster an eco-conscious community and promote sustainability through innovative initiatives and active youth engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)