Fire, smoke seen inside US Embassy compound in Kuwait after attack by Iran

Fire and smoke rose from inside the US Embassy compound in Kuwait after an Iranian attack on the small Mideast nation on Monday. Video obtained by The Associated Press showed the smoke with an alarm wailing.

The United States had earlier issued an urgent warning to Americans there to take cover and remain indoors. It said: "Do not come to the Embassy," without elaborating. Earlier, the United States and six Arab nations on Monday issued a strongly worded statement condemning Iran's recent missile and drone attacks across West Asia, calling them "indiscriminate", "reckless", and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional stability.

The statement, released by the governments of the US, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, followed a wave of Iranian strikes that targeted multiple countries in the region, which came in a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic following US-Israel strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family.