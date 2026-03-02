Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down start; Asia stocks fall on rising US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a sharply lower open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid rising geopolitical tension between the US and Iran
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 2, 2026: Dalal Street braced itself for a tough day as the Indian benchmark indices are likely to see a gap down open amid losses in global equities as the US-Iran tension escalated. The GIFT Nifty futures were quoting at 25,178.50, down 157 points or 0.62 per cent as of 7:48 AM.
Over the weekend, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other top officials were killed in a US-Israel joint military operation. The conflict will likely continue as the US President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the death of US servicemen who lost their lives in Iran retaliation, according to agency reports.
Asian markets plunged in early trade on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi fell as much as 2.7 per cent and 2.43 per cent, respectively.
On Sunday, US futures fell over 1 per cent after the US and Israel attacked Iran. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 per cent, each, according to reports.
In the Asia session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.6 per cent and 0.54 per cent lower, respectively.
In the commodities, oil futures surged as concerns increased following the escalation of tensions in the key supply region. Brent crude futures jumped 13.76 per cent to $82.37 per barrel, the highest level since January, 2025, according to data on Bloomberg.
Gold and silver futures were trading over 1 per cent higher as investors flocked to the safe haven.
IPO Today
Striders Impex's initial public offering will enter its third day on Monday. It’s a book build issue of ₹36.29 crore, which contains both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). The tentative listing date is March 6.
Acetech E-Commerce IPO will enter its second day. The ₹48.95-crore IPO is a complete fresh issue. The tentative listing is on March 9.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 & South Korea's Kospi fall over 2 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Risk-off sentiment prevailed in Asia stock markets amid searing conflict between US and Iran. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi plunged over 2 per cent. The indices were trading 1.57 per cent and 1 per cent down, respectively as of 8:19 AM.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices surge over 13% on US-Iran conflict
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil futures concerns increased following the escalation of tensions in the key supply region. Brent crude futures jumped 13.76 per cent to $82.37 per barrel, the highest level since January, 2025.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil supply moves, has become a focal point amid rising geopolitical tension. While, the waterway has not been blocked yet, tankers were piling up on the either sides of strait, wary of attack or may be unable to get insurance, Reuters reported.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil supply moves, has become a focal point amid rising geopolitical tension. While, the waterway has not been blocked yet, tankers were piling up on the either sides of strait, wary of attack or may be unable to get insurance, Reuters reported.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Global stock markets Asia Markets Stock Market Today stock markets Oil prcies Gold Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Gift Nifty IPOs SME IPO
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:05 AM IST