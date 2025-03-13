Dun & Bradstreet Honors India's Most Dynamic Women Business Leaders

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, recognized the remarkable contributions of women in leadership, at the inaugural Women Leadership Summit 2025 under the theme 'EmpowHER to Dream Big'. Held on February 21, 2025 in partnership with Bank of Baroda, the summit served as a powerful platform to celebrate and empower women leaders, sparking meaningful conversations on progress, possibilities, and the future of leadership. (List of women felicitated given below)

The summit focused on equipping women with the resources and opportunities needed to thrive--through skill development, mentorship, inclusive workplaces, and financial support. By fostering innovation and leadership, it aims to drive long-term impact across industries.

Speaking about the summit, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet, said, "At Dun & Bradstreet, we believe empowered women leaders drive innovation and progress. The 'Women Leadership Summit 2025' celebrates their achievements while fostering discussions to break barriers and build a more inclusive future. We congratulate the Dun & Bradstreet Dynamic Women Business Leaders 2025 and remain committed to supporting women in leadership and entrepreneurship."

The list of women felicitated is given below:

