Duville Estates Honoured at Outlook Business Spotlight 2025 with Dual Recognition in Sustainability and Design

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Duville Estates Private Limited, a distinguished real estate brand and the name behind the landmark 31-acre Riverdale micro-township in Kharadi, Pune, has been recognised with two prestigious honours at the Outlook Business Spotlight: Nation Builders Excellence Awards 2025.

The company was recognized for its strong commitment to sustainability and it's in house design-thinking, securing two awards - Platinum Green Builder of the Year and Architectural Excellence in Residential Projects, highlighting the brand's design-thinking-led approach.

The awards event was attended by Shri Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder & President, SME Chamber of India, as Guests of Honour. The evening celebrated the exceptional winners of the Nation Builders Excellence Awards 2025, whose visionary leadership, innovation, and contributions across industries are shaping India's growth story and driving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. Duville Estates' dual recognition reflects its philosophy of balancing green, future-ready development with world-class architecture to create communities that redefine modern urban living.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tushad B. Dubash, Director, Duville Estates, said, "These awards are a proud recognition of our efforts on two fronts - our commitment to green and sustainable development, and our focus on design-led, innovative architecture. At Duville Estates, we see building not just as construction, but as creating communities that bring people together and foster a sense of belonging. This recognition encourages us to continue raising the bar with responsibility, trust, and meaningful development."

With a legacy spanning more than two centuries, Duville Estates stands among India's most trusted developers. Its flagship township, Riverdale, has become a benchmark for modern community living in Pune, offering thoughtfully designed residential and retail spaces. Notably, Riverdale Grand, the latest development within the township, has achieved Platinum Pre-Certification by GEM (Green Energy Management), placing it among the highest-rated sustainable residential projects in the city.

By combining innovation with ethics and excellence, Duville Estates continues to redefine the landscape of urban real estate, building communities that inspire progress and responsibility in equal measure, with more on its sustainable practices available at www.duville.com.

Duville Estates is a renowned real estate developer operating in Mumbai and Pune, with a legacy dating back to 1810, making it the second-oldest family-run business in India. Recognized for delivering high-quality residential and commercial properties, the company is committed to redefining urban living through exceptional building design, modern amenities, and a customer-first approach.

Driven by the core values of ethics, trust, and transparency, Duville Estates focuses on creating strategically planned developments with zero-wastage apartment layouts that consistently exceed customer expectations. Its flagship 31-acre micro-township, Riverdale, exemplifies this vision with completed projects such as Riverdale Heights, Riverdale Residences, and Riverdale Suites, as well as upcoming projects like Riverdale Grove and Riverdale Grand.

A pioneer in sustainable living, Riverdale Grand has been awarded Platinum Certification by GEM (Green Energy Management), the highest green building certification making it one of the very few Five-Star Pre-Certified residential projects in Pune.

