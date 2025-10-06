Duville Estates Recognized with Dual Honours at The Times Realty Icon 2025 Awards

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Duville Estates Private Limited, a distinguished name in Indian real estate and the developer of the landmark 31-acre Riverdale micro-township in Kharadi, Pune, has been recognised with two prestigious honours at The Times Realty Icon 2025 Awards. The company received the award for Excellence in Luxury Living and was also honoured with Iconic Luxury Residential Project (Ongoing) for its flagship project, Riverdale Grand.

Hosted by The Times of India, the Times Realty Icon Awards recognise developers and projects that demonstrate innovation, vision, and excellence in design, sustainability, and customer experience. The 2025 edition, held in Pune, brought together the nation's leading builders and industry stakeholders to honour outstanding achievements in the sector.

Riverdale Grand, an ongoing luxury residential project within the Riverdale township, embodies contemporary design, a host of amenities, and expansive green spaces along the riverfront. The project has set a benchmark for modern luxury living in Pune with its integration of smart-home technology, eco-conscious features, and community-focused planning.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Tushad B. Dubash, Director, Duville Estates Pvt. Ltd., said, "These honours at the Times Realty Icon Awards 2025 are a reflection of our constant effort to deliver developments that blend design, sustainability and community living. Riverdale Grand represents the kind of modern luxury we aim to create - thoughtful, responsible, and future-ready. We are pleased that our work has been recognised within the industry, and this recognition encourages us to continue raising the bar for residential living in Pune."

By blending innovation with integrity and design excellence, Duville Estates continues to shape Pune's urban landscape, creating residential communities that set new standards for quality, sustainability, and responsible living, a commitment reflected in more detail at www.duville.com.

Duville Estates is a renowned real estate developer operating in Mumbai and Pune, with a legacy dating back to 1810. Recognized for delivering high-quality residential and commercial properties, the company is committed to redefining urban living through exceptional building design, modern amenities, and a customer-first approach.

Driven by the core values of ethics, trust and transparency, Duville Estates focuses on creating strategically planned developments with zero-wastage apartment layouts that consistently exceed customer expectations. Its flagship 31-acre micro-township, Riverdale, exemplifies this vision with completed projects such as Riverdale Heights, Riverdale Residences, and Riverdale Suites, as well as upcoming projects like Riverdale Grove and Riverdale Grand.

A pioneer in sustainable living, Riverdale Grand has been awarded Platinum Certification by GEM (Green Energy Management), the highest green building certification making it one of the very few Five-Star Pre-Certified residential projects in Pune.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)