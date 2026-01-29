Stocks to buy: BSE, Bharat Dynamics among analyst top bets; check target

Nifty share price:

Markets traded with high volatility for yet another session and gained over half a percent as investor optimism returned. The Nifty opened higher on supportive cues and then moved in a range for most of the session, eventually settling near the day’s high at 25,342.75, up by 0.66 per cent. The recovery was broad-based, with buying interest visible across key sectors. Energy, metal and realty stocks were among the top gainers, while defensive names and select consumer stocks lagged. Broader market participation was healthy, as midcap and smallcap indices also posted solid gains, signalling improving market breadth and renewed risk appetite.

Apart from the continued rub-off from the India–EU FTA, positive global cues, including a weaker USdollar and supportive moves in global indices, helped bolster sentiment. Short-covering and renewed buying interest across sectors added to the positive momentum, while company-specific triggers, including notable gains in select heavyweight stocks, further supported the upside.

The Nifty index has settled at a crucial juncture around the 25,350 level, and a decisive breakout could help extend the rebound towards the 25,600 zone. On the downside, the long term moving average, the 200 DEMA around 25,150, remains critical to hold; a breakdown below this level could see the corrective phase resume.

In the current environment of mixed global cues and improving domestic optimism, participants are advised to maintain a selective, stock-specific approach, prioritising sectors showing a steadier trend, such as metals and banking, while being selective in others. At the same time, disciplined risk management is essential, given the likelihood of continued volatility in the run-up to the Union Budget.

Stocks to buy recommended by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

BSE Limited | LTP: ₹2,821.50| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹3,030| Stop-loss: ₹2,710

BSE continues to exhibit a structurally positive technical setup, with prices sustaining above a rising long-term moving average, reaffirming the primary bullish trend. The stock has recently broken out of a downward-sloping consolidation after a corrective phase, indicating healthy profit-taking rather than a trend reversal. A strong rebound from a well-defined support zone, backed by improved volumes, signals sustained accumulation. From a risk–reward perspective, initiating long positions at current levels appears favourable.

Bharat Dynamics Limited | LTP: ₹1,570| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,680| Stop-loss: ₹1,510

Amid renewed traction in the defense sector ahead of the Budget, Bharat Dynamics is emerging as a compelling buying opportunity. The stock had earlier stabilized and consolidated near its key moving-average cluster, effectively arresting the prior decline. It has now broken out of this consolidation with a strong bullish candle and a noticeable pickup in volumes, confirming a trend-reversal formation. The improving momentum suggests further upside potential in the near term, and traders may consider initiating long positions within the mentioned range.

City Union Bank Limited | LTP: ₹293.30| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹315| Stop-loss: ₹280

City Union Bank has been maintaining a steady rise since May 2025, with prices holding above its short-and medium-term moving averages, validating the prevailing trend. It has taken a pause around its record high and is consolidating in a range, representing a healthy pause after the previous up-move, and is supported by steady volumes, indicating accumulation. Sustaining above the key dynamic support zone keeps the medium-term outlook positive. Market participants may consider initiating long positions to benefit from a potential continuation of the ongoing uptrend.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)