Weather today: IMD issues multi-state warning for rain, cold wave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread weather activity across several parts of the country this week, including rainfall, snowfall, lightning, hailstorms, dense fog and cold wave conditions, driven by an active weather pattern and a fresh western disturbance.

Rainfall and snowfall forecast across northern states

According to IMD, isolated rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Uttarakhand. Isolated light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh, while east Uttar Pradesh may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Bihar and Chhattisgarh. IMD has also warned of isolated hailstorm activity over Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Fresh western disturbance to intensify weather conditions

A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India, leading to scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India.

Under its influence, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely. Rajasthan may witness isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, while isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Dense fog to persist in several regions

IMD has warned of dense fog conditions during night and early morning hours in isolated pockets over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, adding to the chill across north India.

Heavy snowfall disrupts life across Himachal Pradesh

Fresh spells of snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh have severely disrupted normal life, with a sharp rise in blocked roads, power outages and water supply disruptions, according to ANI.

A total of 885 roads, including four national highways, remain blocked across the state due to snowfall, rain-triggered landslides and icy conditions. The worst-hit districts include Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Kinnaur and Chamba.

Shimla district alone has reported 176 blocked roads, while Lahaul-Spiti remains largely cut off, with 290 roads blocked and all major routes closed due to heavy snowfall.

Delhi weather update: Dense fog and cold conditions

In the national capital, IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places during morning hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 6–8 degrees Celsius, with cold and foggy conditions likely to impact visibility.

Minimum temperature outlook across regions

IMD has forecast a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2–4 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India during the next few days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–4 degrees Celsius thereafter, with no significant change subsequently.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the rest of the country.

