Dividend stocks: CAMS, Coforge, 10 others to remain in focus today; details

Dividend stocks: CAMS, Coforge, 10 others to remain in focus today; details

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session following their decision to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts

Dividend stocks today

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, January 29, 2026:  D-Street investors looking to pocket additional gains on their investments can track shares of Computer Age Management Services, Coforge, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings during Thursday’s trading session, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.
 
According to corporate disclosures to the BSE, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 30, 2026. Investors seeking eligibility for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date, which is January 30.
 
 
Among the announcements, Mastek has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹8 per share. Motilal Oswal Financial Services follows with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, while Godrej Consumer Products has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Coforge and Siemens Energy India have each declared dividends of ₹4 per share, with Siemens Energy India announcing a final dividend.
 
Further, Computer Age Management Services and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company have declared interim dividends of ₹3.50 per share each. Sona BLW Precision Forgings will pay ₹1.60 per share, while CG Power and Industrial Solutions has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share.  Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share. Innova Captab has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Jan 30, 2026
Computer Age Management Services Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Jan 30, 2026
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.30 Feb 1, 2026
Coforge Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Jan 31, 2026
Siemens Energy India Jan 30, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹4 Jan 30, 2026
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 Jan 30, 2026
Godrej Consumer Products Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Jan 30, 2026
Innova Captab Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Jan 30, 2026
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Jan 30, 2026
Mastek Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Jan 30, 2026
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Jan 31, 2026
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.60 Jan 30, 2026
  (Source: BSE)
 
On the record date front, most of the companies—including Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Computer Age Management Services, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings—have set January 30, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Meanwhile, Coforge and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have fixed January 31, 2026, as the record date, while CG Power and Industrial Solutions has set February 1, 2026.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

