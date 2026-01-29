Dividend stocks: CAMS, Coforge, 10 others to remain in focus today; details
Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session following their decision to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Dividend stocks today, January 29, 2026: D-Street investors looking to pocket additional gains on their investments can track shares of Computer Age Management Services, Coforge, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings during Thursday’s trading session, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.
According to corporate disclosures to the BSE, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 30, 2026. Investors seeking eligibility for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date, which is January 30.
Among the announcements, Mastek has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹8 per share. Motilal Oswal Financial Services follows with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, while Godrej Consumer Products has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Coforge and Siemens Energy India have each declared dividends of ₹4 per share, with Siemens Energy India announcing a final dividend.
Further, Computer Age Management Services and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company have declared interim dividends of ₹3.50 per share each. Sona BLW Precision Forgings will pay ₹1.60 per share, while CG Power and Industrial Solutions has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share. Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share. Innova Captab has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.
(Source: BSE)
On the record date front, most of the companies—including Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Computer Age Management Services, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings—have set January 30, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Meanwhile, Coforge and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have fixed January 31, 2026, as the record date, while CG Power and Industrial Solutions has set February 1, 2026.
More From This Section
Topics : dividend dividend income High dividend stocks Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus CAMS Motilal Oswal Financial Coforge Godrej Consumer Products CG power
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:36 AM IST