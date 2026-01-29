Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asia trades lower; Economic Survey 2026 in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to witness a negative start on Thursday amid muted cues after the US Fed held the interest rates steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, January 29, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a negative start on Thursday amid muted cues. Investors are awaiting the Economic Survey 2025–26, scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.
Additionally, persistent FII outflows, pre-Budget positioning, and global cues will also impact the market sentiment.
Around 07:20 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,368.50 levels, down by 58 points or 0.23 per cent.
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, kept the interest rates steady in the range of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent.
Asian markets were trading lower. Last checked, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.46 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI Index fell 0.58 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8 per cent.
US equity markets ended almost flat on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq inching higher on the back of gains in chip stocks, as investor reactions remained muted after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged and offered little guidance on when borrowing costs might fall. The S&P 500 index settled flat at 6,978.03 levels, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.17 per cent to 23,857.45 levels, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also flat at 49,015.60.
Q3 results today
ITC, Vedanta, Adani Power, Canara Bank, Ambuja Cements, REC, Max Healthcare, Dabur India, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy, One97 Communications, Coromandel International, Dixon Technologies, Prestige Estates, Lloyds Metals, Calgate-Palmolive India, Nippon India, Voltas, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Astral, Container Corporation of India, Blue Star, KPIT Tech, Apar Industries, and Manappuram Finance, among others, will announce their quarterly results today.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:23 AM IST