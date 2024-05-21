E-Fill Electric Empowers Global Electric Mobility at National Franchise Show, Houston, Texas, USA and Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit, Abu Dhabi, UAE

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India]/ Houston [US]/ Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21: E-Fill Electric (EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), a pioneering provider of technology-driven EV solutions, is set to make waves at two significant events, showcasing its commitment to revolutionizing the global electric mobility landscape.

National Franchise Show in Houston, Texas, USA: Firstly, in a bid to bolster its presence in the US market, E-Fill Electric unveiled its cutting-edge 120kW EV Charger at the National Franchise Show in Houston's NRG Center - Hall A2 on May 18-19, 2024. This move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing brand visibility and engaging with a diverse audience eager to embrace electric mobility. Alongside showcasing its flagship product, E-Fill Electric is on the lookout for potential distributors interested in exclusive rights or joining its extensive network to propagate EV chargers across designated territories.

Mayank Jain, CEO of E-Fill Electric, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Since our expansion into the North American market in 2023, we've solidified our distribution and operations network to meet the surging demand for EV infrastructure. Our participation in the National Franchise Show signifies our dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships and driving the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions."

Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Simultaneously, E-Fill Electric is making significant strides in the Middle Eastern market, debuting its diverse range of EV chargers at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) from May 20th to 22nd, hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The company's comprehensive range of EV chargers, ranging from 3.3kW to 120kW, tailored to accommodate various electric vehicles, will be on display. With a focus on providing end-to-end turnkey white-labeled solutions, E-Fill Electric aims to empower businesses in the Middle East to embrace electric mobility confidently and efficiently.

Jain emphasized the strategic significance of the company's expansion, stating, "Our foray into the Middle Eastern territory marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards global sustainability. By establishing valuable partnerships and leveraging our expertise, we aim to further fortify our distribution network and cater to the evolving needs of the region's electric mobility ecosystem."

As E-Fill Electric prepares to showcase its innovative EV charging solutions at both events, the company looks forward to engaging with attendees, forging partnerships, and driving the electrification revolution on a global scale.

E-Fill Electric's Business Model and Franchise Benefits

E-Fill Electric isn't just selling products; they are building a comprehensive support system for the entire EV ecosystem. They offer dealerships for electric vehicles, giving customers a convenient way to buy and maintain their EVs. For those interested in EV charging infrastructure, E-Fill Electric has a scalable franchise model. This allows entrepreneurs to participate at a level that suits them, with options for both state-level Master Franchises and district-level Unit Franchises.

Their manufacturing focuses on high-quality charging solutions ranging from 3.3kW to 120kW AC & DC chargers. This focus on manufacturing directly supports the growing needs of the EV industry, especially Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Charging Point Operators (CPOs) looking to build a strong charging network. Also, they provide comprehensive training and ongoing support to their franchisees, along with milestone rewards and the promise of long-term income. This partnership-driven approach fosters mutual success for E-Fill Electric and its partners.

About E-Fill Electric

E-Fill Electric (EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) isn't just a manufacturer; they are an innovation engine for the EV revolution. With over 7+ patents and a powerhouse R & D team, they design and build certified AC & DC chargers (from 3.3kW to a whopping 120kW) and also manufacture electric three-wheelers. But E-Fill Electric's vision extends far beyond hardware. They have developed their own OCPP/I-compliant CMS and mobile apps, creating a fully integrated EV ecosystem. Their innovative business model acts as a central hub, connecting carmakers (OEMs), EV owners, cab fleets, commercial parking operators, and even individual businesses. This fosters collaboration, ensuring a smooth and accessible EV experience for everyone.

