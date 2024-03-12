E-Smart Clinic Goes LIVE! A Lord's Mark Initiative for a Healthier India in Collaboration with Government of India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Lords Mark Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer of IVD products, in collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a National Programme by the Government of India, under the initiation of FIIT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), IIT Delhi is thrilled to announce the inauguration of the revolutionary E-Smart Clinic in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This initiative aims to redefine healthcare accessibility across the region, marking a significant milestone in advancing healthcare infrastructure.

Earlier, the E-Smart Clinic project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS Rajkot. Committed to serving the nation, Lords Mark Industries endeavors to expand the reach of the E-Smart Clinic across the country by making it portable and mobile, ensuring convenience and accessibility. This initiative seeks to provide testing and consultation services to patients at a nominal cost of less than Rs. 1000. The company plans to deploy 16,000 E-Smart Clinics throughout India. The collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and FIIT represents a leap forward in democratising healthcare technology and innovation to make a tangible difference in millions of lives across India.

The inauguration ceremony, witnessed esteemed dignitaries, alongside a host of bureaucrats and other eminent personalities include Dr. Manish Dutt, Chief Medical Officer, Haridwar; Pratik Jain, Chief Development Officer (IAS), Haridwar; Prof. Virendra Kr Vijay, National coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA); Manas Mittal, BDO, Bahadarabad; Alok Gupta, President, Surabhi Foundation; Md. Shafique Lodha, Gram Pradhan, Gaindikhata; Shashi Jhandwal, Gram Pradhan; Sunil Pal, Gram Pradhan, Bahar Pilli; Ashish Chauhan, Manager, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) and Smt. Krishna Rawat, Community leader.

The E-Smart Clinic project is poised to bring about a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions initiating Contactless Vital Monitoring, telemedicine, consultation and point-of-care diagnostics, the E-Smart Clinic tracks diverse parameters such as live vitals, biochemistry, hematology, infectious diseases, cardiac and inflammation, body and urine parameters and maternity.

Commenting on the occasion, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, "Today marks a historic moment as we inaugurate the E-Smart Clinic project in Haridwar, a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionize healthcare accessibility. This initiative epitomizes our relentless pursuit of innovation and social responsibility, leveraging cutting-edge technology to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and remote communities. With the E Smart Clinic, we embark on a transformative journey towards a healthier, more equitable society, empowering individuals with the tools they need to lead healthier lives."

The E-Smart Clinic, developed by Lords Mark Industries in collaboration with their technology partner Dozee, utilizes patented technology to detect vital parameters of patients without any external attachments. Capable of conducting blood tests in just 20 minutes, the clinic seamlessly connects rural patients with top doctors online, communicating in their local language. Lord's Mark Industries has filed patents for the biochemistry and the health kiosk, boasting an accuracy level of 99 percent. This marks the first instance globally of delivering such a portable solution to patients at an exceptionally low cost for disease detection, coupled with seamless online interaction with top-tier doctors aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of affordable medical infrastructure.

Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., added, "I am thrilled to witness the inauguration of E-Smart Clinic project in Haridwar. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and accessibility in healthcare, empowering individuals across the region with cutting-edge diagnostics and expert medical consultations at an unprecedented affordability. We believe this marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of inclusive and equitable healthcare for all citizens.''

Following successful trials at five initial centres, the E-Smart Clinic will be commercialized across India, with international partners expressing interest in global distribution. The market potential for the E-Smart Clinic in India exceeds 3000 crores, presenting additional opportunities for Lords Mark Industries to supply consumables for various therapeutic tests. The launch of the E-Smart Clinic project marks a significant milestone in the quest for accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens, aligning with the government's overarching vision of a healthier, more prosperous India.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

Website - lordsmark.com.

