Earth Day: Smiling Tree led by Aarav & Alina Kwatra Inspires Eco-Activism

New Delhi [India], April 23: In celebration of Earth Day, an inspiring initiative unfolded at the heart of the University of Delhi, as the renowned environmental NGO Smiling Tree, founded by Dr Mukesh Kwatra, joined hands with event sponsors Knowledgentia Consultants to plant approximately 150 saplings at Hansraj College. The event also saw the planting of around 800 summer flowers - Sadabahar, Portulaca, and Cockscomb - at Lalit Mahajan SVM School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi, and in an RK Puram Society garden.

Smiling Tree is a 12-year-old green initiative founded by Dr Mukesh Kwatra and supported by his three children Nirbhay, Aarav & Alina Kwatra. The Environmental NGO "Smiling Tree" has made an extraordinary impact since its inception. With the remarkable achievement of planting over 8 lakh trees, their commitment to environmental sustainability is truly inspiring. In addition to their tree-planting efforts, the organization actively conducts anti-plastic drives to combat pollution and raises awareness about environmental issues through engaging campaigns. The young green eco-warriors along with their father Dr Kwatra. demonstrate a deep understanding of the importance of preserving the planet for future generations. Their dedication serves as a shining example of youth-driven environmental activism and positive change.

At the forefront today were the two young eco-warriors of Smiling Tree, Aarav Kwatra and Alina Kwatra, students at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi. With boundless enthusiasm and a deep sense of environmental responsibility, these young leaders spearheaded the plantation drive at Hansraj College and other two places, aiming to foster a greener and healthier planet.

Dr. Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, shared her thoughts on the initiative, stating, "Smiling Tree has been a beacon of environmental stewardship, and today their volunteers Aarav Kwatra and Alina Kwatra showcased the power of youth leadership resonating with our college community in driving positive change and motivating us all to take meaningful action for our planet."

The Plantation Drive commenced with a sense of purpose and unity, as volunteers from Smiling Tree, Hansraj College, and Knowledgentia Consultants gathered to support the green cause. Against the backdrop of a bright sun, the atmosphere was filled with laughter and the sight of hands diligently working the soil, symbolizing a collective commitment to nurture and protect the environment.

Dr. Mukesh Kwatra remarked, "Today's Plantation Drive exemplifies the spirit of Earth Day - a day dedicated to honoring our planet and taking concrete steps towards its preservation. I express my gratitude to Knowledgentia Consultants for sponsoring the event, Dr Rama, Dr Shailu Singh and entire Hansraj College faculty. I appreciate the efforts of all participants, especially young Aarav and Alina. They planted not only saplings but seeds of environmental awareness, leaving a lasting legacy of hope and inspiration for generations to come."

Through this Earth Day Plantation Drive, Aarav and Alina Kwatra, along with students of Hansraj College, demonstrated that age is no barrier in making a difference. It also underlines the fact that collective action, no matter how small, can have a significant impact on the world around us.

