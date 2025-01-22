Edenred Appoints Minaxi Indra as its Managing Director for India, Doubles Down on Growth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Edenred, the world's leading digital platform for people at work, is pleased to announce the appointment of Minaxi Indra as it's Managing Director. Minaxi brings over 22 years of diverse leadership experience across global and Indian organizations empowering Edenred India's ambitious growth strategy. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Minaxi has a proven track record of scaling businesses through transformative strategies, with expertise spanning Technology, Learning, SaaS and Travel industries. Her leadership roles at organizations like upGrad, Uber, LinkedIn along with her tenure at SAP, Cisco, and IBM have equipped her with an analytical understanding of the market that she leverages in building high-performing, customer-centric teams.

Commenting on her appointment, Minaxi Indra, Managing Director, Edenred India said, "I feel energized to join the team at this pivotal juncture of our India journey. Edenred's commitment to innovation and creating meaningful connections across employees, partners, and customers resonates deeply with me. As a business, we are leaning into the massive growth opportunity in front of us by focusing on our product fitment, market partnerships and people progressions."

Over the past few years, Edenred has witnessed robust revenue growth, going from EUR1.62B in 2021 to EUR2.5B in 2023. Edenred connects over 60 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants via close to 1 million corporate clients in 45 countries. In India, Edenred collaborates with a robust network of 400+ brand partners on the supply side, delivering a wide array of choices for its users. On the demand side, the company has some of the largest corporates like Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum in India as its customers.

As a trusted partner for businesses across the country, Edenred has established itself as a leader in the rewards and loyalty space, offering innovative solutions across Employee Rewards, Partner Rewards & Customer Rewards. With enhanced support from its global headquarters, Edenred India is poised to double down on its growth plans in India. The company is actively exploring both organic and inorganic growth levers to expand its footprint and capabilities.

Minaxi added, "On the inorganic front, Edenred is evaluating strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions within the larger fintech ecosystem that bring us closer to our customers and are complementary to our core rewards product offerings."

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments, connecting over 60 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries through nearly 1 million corporate clients. The company's specific-purpose payment solutions span food (such as meal benefits), engagement (such as gift cards and engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy solutions, including EV charging and maintenance), and corporate payments (such as virtual cards). Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe. Edenred's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good," reflects its commitment to enhancing well-being, purchasing power, and efficiency while driving vitality in the employment market and local economies. In India, Edenred has been a trusted partner for nearly 25 years, delivering innovative rewards and loyalty solutions that empower businesses to enhance employee engagement, strengthen sales channel relationships, and drive customer loyalty. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Edenred India is well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth in the rewards and fintech space.

