Editage showcases the Power of AI + Human Collaboration at the Global Research Council 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leader in AI and expert solutions for the scholarly publishing ecosystem, participated as an Industry Partner at Global Research Council (GRC) 2025 Asia Pacific Meeting, hosted by National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Indonesia, and National Research Foundation (NRF), Singapore.

At the three-day-event in Jakarta, Editage showcased the power of combining AI with human expertise to enhance research quality, streamline grant management, and strengthen institutional reputations. Through AI and human-led solutions, Editage supports global funders, universities, and researchers in driving research excellence.

The event promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion, bringing funders, policymakers, and academic leaders from Japan, China, Germany, South Africa, Philippines, Vietnam,New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia.

Editage hosted a panel discussion "Funding Science in the Age of AI: Redefining Openness, Accountability, and Impact," featuring funders and experts from New Zealand, China, and BRIN. Moderated by Ruchi Chauhan from CACTUS, the session explored how AI and human expertise can enhance accessibility and ensure ethical AI adoption across academia.

Ruchi Chauhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing (ROW), Cactus Communications, said, "AI has potential to democratize knowledge and accelerate research dissemination. To preserve the integrity and inclusiveness of science, we must ensure that AI complements, not replaces, human judgment. This balance is at the core of Editage's AI plus human model, bringing together the best of technology and expert insight to empower funders, researcher, and institutions worldwide."

Siddharth Bhatia, Chief Growth Officer, Institutional Sales (West), Cactus Communications, added, "The research ecosystem is at an inflection point where synergy between AI and human intelligence is key to improving the quality and integrity of science. Funders are central to this transformation, and our participation reflects Editage's commitment to advancing global research through collaboration and innovation."

Prof. Dr. Eng. Agus Haryono, Deputy Chairman of Research and Innovation Facilitation, BRIN, commented, "At BRIN, we are committed to build a strong research ecosystem and international partnerships that empowers Indonesian researchers to produce globally impactful work. Collaboration with Editage brought together technology, human expertise and a shared vision to accelerate the nation's progress toward innovation-driven growth. By leveraging the combined power of AI and human expertise, we are taking a meaningful step towards advancing open science and enhancing Indonesia's research output and their impacts to the society."

