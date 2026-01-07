Efficacy-first skincare brand SkinInspired raises INR 24 crore in Series A funding

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 7: SkinInspired, an efficacy-first dermaceutical skincare brand, has raised ₹24 crores in its Series A funding round led by Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from Lotus Herbals' Beauty Innovation Fund and Arihant Patni (Managing Director at Patni Financial Advisors). Existing investor Unilever Ventures also participated in the round, reinforcing continued confidence in the brand.

SkinInspired has earlier won the Beauty & You Award by Estee Lauder & Nykaa, which included ₹1.25 crore in prize money, secured a deal on Zee TV's show Ideabaaz, and has emerged as a top-rated brand on Amazon & Nykaa.

Statements

Commenting on the fundraise, *Piyush Jain, Founder and CEO, SkinInspired*, said,

"This funding round further cements SkinInspired as a brand that is raising the bar in the Indian skincare market. Our partnership with 200+ dermatologists, the high repeats of our products, and backing by marquee investors show the trust all stakeholders have placed in the brand. The proceeds from this round will mainly be allocated towards research and innovation, brand building, and team expansion."

Dr. Prashant Agrawal, Senior Dermatologist, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, added,

"With SkinInspired, we aim to stay ahead in formulations, ingredient quality and overall experience, and deliver true Delta 4 products. We will continue to stay committed to transparency, clean beauty compliance, vegan and cruelty-free standards, and clinically tested efficacy and safety, while delivering products that offer real and tangible results to consumers."

Antara Raychaudhury, Head of Investments - Early Spring, Spring Marketing Capital, said,

"We are delighted to partner with SkinInspired, which offers Indian consumers an upgrade in terms of both efficacy and experience, and has all the right ingredients to become a global beauty brand."

Brand background

SkinInspired was launched in 2023 by FMCG veteran Piyush Jain, an alumnus of MDI Gurgaon and MIT Manipal, with 10 years of experience at P & G, and Dr. Prashant Agrawal, one of India's leading dermatologists and an alumnus of KMC, Manipal, with 17 years of clinical and research experience. The brand offers a curated portfolio across core skincare categories including face wash, face serum, exfoliant, moisturizer, night cream and sunscreen.

Nitin Passi, Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, noted,

"As a cosmetics powerhouse, we always look for bold brands that bring genuine innovation and deep research to the table. SkinInspired checks all the boxes, and we are glad to partner with them."

Investor and angel backing

The brand is also backed by prominent angel investors such as Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidya's and Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), Ruchi Kohli (Country Head - Mid-Market Business, Meta India), Chinmaya Goyal (Principal Economist, ADB & Ex-NITI Aayog), Ana Kapur (Entrepreneur & Ex-Meta, Amazon, P & G), Jivraj Singh Sachar (Founder, Indian Silicon Valley), and Swapnil Sheth (Director, IndigoEdge), reflecting strong confidence from industry leaders.

Arjun Vaidya, Founder of Dr. Vaidya's, said,

"I have known SkinInspired since they started. I see them as an R & D first team that has brought innovations like an encapsulated retinol night cream and refillable airless packaging to the industry. In the fast growing BPC space I like the fact that the brand is well researched, high-performance and environmentally conscious."

With strong institutional backing, innovative products, and a commitment to science-backed efficacy, SkinInspired is poised to redefine skincare for the modern consumer. As the brand continues to grow and expand its presence, its vision remains clear: to empower consumers with high-performance skincare solutions that deliver real, visible results to consumers.

