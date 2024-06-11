Eggfirst Crafts Full Stack Agtech Platform DeHaat's Brand Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: DeHaat, India's largest Agri-tech company, has launched its latest brand campaign featuring renowned Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. The campaign, 'Ek Dukaan Sampoorna Samadhaan', showcases an extensive range of products and services from DeHaat, designed to create a positive impact on the lives of farmers by providing tech enabled 360-degree solutions throughout the crop lifecycle. The organization operates on the 'Farmers First' principle that enables it to work towards the enhancement of farmers, helping them improve their agricultural practices and produce at the same time. Given its specialist rural advertising expertise, Eggfirst was the natural first choice to craft the positioning strategy and campaign for the brand.

Shyam Sundar Singh, Executive Director & Co-founder at DeHaat, said, "We are happy to have such a renowned actor onboard. His influence and credibility will undoubtedly help us further drive our 'Farmer's First' vision to empower millions of farmers across the country."

DeHaat today offers its full-stack service offerings to over 2.5Mn farmers across the country through its expansive network of 14,000 franchise retail stores across 12 Indian States, empowering them to ensure quality & quantity of the crop yields. The company has also entered exclusive distribution tie-ups for 10+ global bio agri-input innovators to support sustainable agriculture while also upgrading its AI enabled digital tools for personalized crop advisory.

Ravikant Banka, the Founder and CEO of Eggfirst, said, "I'm amazed to be a part of this agri-revolution journey. Having successfully crafted many rural campaigns, DeHaat is one of a kind, as it evolves farmers' lives with cutting-edge innovation. Talking about the campaign, I feel Pankaj Tripathi is the right and impactful personality who resonates with farmers effortlessly."

Eggfirst is a Specialist Rural Advertising Agency with extreme digital prowess. Its true-blue advertising strategies provide a solid foundation for brands, and its digital expertise drives powerful connections with consumers while being cost-effective. Having worked with a large number of rural brands across FMCG, BFSI, Agri-inputs, building construction materials, and more, they have a deep understanding of the consumers and markets of Bharat.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)