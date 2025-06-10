Egis Announces New Regional Leadership Appointments to Drive Strategic Growth and Transformation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 10: Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations and maintenance services firm, announced two senior leadership appointments in the Middle East and South Asia region. These strategic changes are designed to accelerate Egis' ambitious growth trajectory, strengthen its market position, and ensure continued excellence across all business lines in the region.

Gurminder Sagoo has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the MESA region. Gurminder will lead all commercial and business growth activities, with a primary focus on setting strategic direction and generating revenue, while ensuring that client satisfaction and brand integrity remain central to Egis' mission. Gurminder has an over 30-year impressive track record in the built environment, administering market-facing activities in diverse organizations and international geographies. Having served as the Country Managing Director for the UAE and Oman for the past three years, he successfully oversaw high-performing teams and managed key market-facing initiatives across a wide range of business lines.

Markos Apostolides, previously the Chief Commercial Officer for the region, will now take on the role of Regional Director for Consulting & Operations for MESA. Egis' Consulting & Operations Business Line is a cornerstone of the company's global strategy, focusing on advisory, aviation and operations and maintenance projects, together with delivering solutions on a turnkey basis. In his new role, Markos will focus on driving client mobilization across major regional contracts, enhancing the performance and governance of operations, expanding consulting services, and leading the continued integration and growth of Egis' Operations & Maintenance business. With over 25 years of operational leadership experience and deep commercial insight, Markos is well-positioned to drive success in these critical areas.

Frederico Justus, CEO, Middle East & South Asia, said: "The regional leadership changes reflect our full alignment with the region's ambitions, particularly with the growing emphasis on infrastructure development and digital transformation as part of national visions. These appointments signal Egis' readiness to continue delivering on our promise to support our clients in navigating these dynamic challenges."

Moreover, Egis is confident that these strategic leadership changes will enhance the company's growth prospects in the MESA region, while deepening its client relationships and expanding its capabilities in key sectors, driven by its exceptional talent and expertise.

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its over 20,000 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

With 3,500 employees across 8 countries in the Middle East, Egis has delivered over 700 complex development projects, stimulating economic growth and enhancing quality of life. Ranked among the top five firms in the Middle East by Engineering News Record (ENR), Egis is committed to sustainable development. The Group's operations in the Middle East are built on strategic acquisitions and a deep understanding of local market conditions. Egis' long history of providing comprehensive engineering, consulting, and project management services makes it a trusted partner for regional governments, investors, and developers.

