Egis in India is Recognised as a Top Employer for 2025

Delhi-NCR [India], September 5: Egis is proud to announce its certification as Top Employer for the fourth year in India. This recognition, by the prestigious Top Employers Institute, is a testament to the company's commitment to its "people-first" approach and its excellence in HR practices.

The 2025 certification is the result of a comprehensive assessment of Egis's people strategies and practices across 20 key areas, including talent acquisition, learning and development, well-being, and diversity, equity and inclusion. The repeated recognition validates Egis's sustained efforts to create a supportive and thriving work environment for its 3,200 employees in India by implementing initiatives such as a simplified talent acquisition and onboarding journey, continued investment in employee development, and a strong emphasis on core values regarding ethics, integrity, and inclusion.

"Being recognized as a Top Employer in India for the fourth year is a source of immense pride for our entire team," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, Egis in South Asia. "This award reflects our dedication to nurturing talent and providing the best possible conditions for our employees to innovate and build a sustainable future. It shows that our commitment to global standards is rooted in a deep understanding of our local context here in India."

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, "Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change - through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes - it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!"

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices.

It helps accelerate the impact of these practices to improve the world of work. The Top Employers Institute's Certification Programme enables participating organizations to be validated, certified, and acknowledged as employers of choice.

In 2025, the Top Employers Institute certified over 2,400 organizations across 125 countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of more than 13 million employees worldwide.

Egis is a leading global architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings that both respond to climate emergencies and contribute to balanced, sustainable and resilient development.

Our 22,000 employees operate across over 100 countries, deploying their expertise to develop and deliver cutting-edge innovations and solutions for clients. Through the wide range of our activities, we are central to the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

