Egis Strengthens Multidisciplinary Offerings with the Launch of Cost Consultancy Services Across the Region

Delhi NCR [India], February 17: Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services, has announced the launch of its Cost Management services across the Middle East and South Asia - an expansion that responds directly to the evolving complexities of today's built environment. With unprecedented levels of investment in infrastructure, real estate, and sustainable urban developments, the demand for strategic cost consultancy has never been greater. Shifting regulatory landscapes, and the increasing prioritisation of sustainability necessitate expert financial stewardship to optimise project viability from inception to completion and operation.

This strategic introduction ensures that Egis is uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled value to clients by integrating commercial insight with its well-established multidisciplinary expertise. Clients benefit from a seamless, end-to-end consultancy offering, where cost consultancy forms a cornerstone in realizing ambitious masterplans, giga-projects, and critical national infrastructure.

To lead this initiative, Egis has appointed Simon Trafford as Regional Director for Cost Consultancy. With over 35 years of experience in cost consultancy services, Simon has played a pivotal role in shaping the financial frameworks of some of the world's most ambitious and transformative developments. His distinguished portfolio and deep understanding of regional dynamics, financial governance and cost optimization will be instrumental in ensuring returns on investment, while upholding the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon Trafford said, "I am delighted to be joining this dynamic and rapidly expanding business. This is an exciting time to be part of Egis and contribute to their transformational journey. The acceleration of development across the market means placing greater emphasis on cost predictability, value engineering and commercial efficiency. Through our integrated delivery model, and building on the legacy and expertise from the recent Thomas & Adamson acquisition, Egis is now uniquely positioned to tackle these challenges, delivering sustainable, future-ready cities and developments. Furthermore, by adding Cost Consultancy to our portfolio of services we will enhance our clients' experience by providing a knowledge-based commercial proposition to the success of all our projects."

Simon's appointment follows Egis' acquisition of Thomas & Adamson, a UK-based cost management firm with a legacy of excellence dating back to 1935. This move significantly strengthened Egis' advisory capabilities, enabling a robust cost management function that aligns seamlessly with client needs in the Middle East and South Asia. By embedding cost consultancy within its multidisciplinary approach, Egis offers a distinct advantage--bringing together technical excellence, economic prudence, and sustainable foresight to deliver projects that are future-proofed against emerging industry challenges.

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

With 3,500 employees across 8 countries in the Middle East, Egis has delivered over 700 complex development projects, stimulating economic growth and enhancing quality of life. Ranked among the top five firms in the Middle East by Engineering News Record (ENR), Egis is committed to sustainable development. The Group's operations in the Middle East are built on strategic acquisitions and a deep understanding of local market conditions. Egis' long history of providing comprehensive engineering, consulting, and project management services makes it a trusted partner for regional governments, investors, and developers.

